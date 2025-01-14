Christina Applegate rages against ‘real sick’ people laughing at LA wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christina Applegate has addressed people who are revelling in the fact that wealthy celebrities have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

During the Tuesday (January 14) episode of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the Married…with Children alum said that she was still waiting to see if she and her 13-year-old Sadie would need to evacuate. “There’s not really words for it,” Sigler said of the fires, which have seen more than 100,000 people evacuated.

“You know what I have words for? F*** people who are saying that it’s, you know, good. It’s Hollywood and those stupid Hollywood people. Like, you’ve gotta be kidding me,” Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021, chimed in.

“We’re a small portion of the city,” she added of celebrities. “I mean, this is a city of people that are working their asses off at fast food chains or, you know, f***ing builders and painters, and it’s a myriad of groups of humans here, so to say good riddance is real sick, and I’m not liking that whatsoever.”

Her co-host encouraged Applegate to “tune out” the comments, to which the actor replied: “I’ve tuned it out because they’re ridiculous, but I’m calling them out right now.”

Applegate had to evacuate her home for a few days ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Sigler then gave her opinion on the situation, calling the people who live in LA “dreamers” who have all worked hard to get to where they are in life.

“And sure. Is there a group of people that have been affected that will have the ability to rebuild their lives?” Sigler said. “I wouldn’t say easily, but soon? Yes. And are there thousands of other people that literally have no idea where they will begin? Yes. And we have to hold both of them in our hearts.”

Applegate shared that at one point she and her daughter had to evacuate their home for a few days, and are prepared in case they need to evacuate again.

“I just have a backpack... the important papers and things that mean something to you,” Applegate said about what she would be taking with her. “I tried to pack light [but] my daughter’s got, like, four suitcases, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen there.”

Sigler said she would be bringing a few items from her grandmother, some artwork from her children, and her Screen Actors Guild Award.

“This sounds terrible, but my SAG Awards because they’re a time and a memory, and you can’t replace that,” she explained.

As of Tuesday (January 14), more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires across Los Angeles. More than 40,000 acres have burned, at least 24 people have died and another 23 people have been reported missing.