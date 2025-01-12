Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As deadly wildfires continue to displace people across Los Angeles, some residents affected by the natural disaster, which has now been described as the most destructive in U.S. history, have taken to TikTok to share what they packed in their evacuation bags.

Since the first flames sparked in the Santa Ana winds on January 7, at least 16 have been confirmed dead, 12,000 structures have been destroyed, and over 150,000 residents have been ordered to leave their homes.

Those forced to evacuate, leaving behind houses full of memories, have had to frantically pack necessities and decide which valuables they want to salvage in case their properties are ruined in the fires.

For content creator Hana, her bag included a journal, a solar battery charger, “really sturdy shoes,” a mask, extra clothes, and food for her dog.

Meanwhile, Ysabelle Wallace, an influencer with over 1.3 million followers, made sure to grab all of her electronics — phone, hard drive, camera, headphones, and laptop — and her entire makeup bag but not many clothes when she packed “under pressure.”

TikTokers share what’s inside their evacuation bags amid ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles ( TikTok )

Wallace filled suitcases and tote bags with toiletries, only packing two pairs of underwear, two of the same T-shirt, and her favorite sweatpants. The rest of her pants were in her dirty laundry piles.

“I didn’t have any pants to pack,” she exclaimed in her January 9 post.

TikToker Tara Lynn realized she had the same problem — she packed more products than she did clothing.

“I was in a moment of panic,” Lynn explained. “Let’s see what my panicked brain found most important.”

Lynn proceeded to pull out “all of her favorite toiletries,” a pair of sneakers, her camera, Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme sleep gummies, and two boxes filled with memorabilia such as concert tickets and music festival wristbands.

The only two articles of clothing she brought besides the brown loungewear set she had on was her “favorite” black tank top and white cardigan.

“I was literally rifling around in my laundry to try and find this tank top because I could never leave it behind,” she confessed.

Indeed, there are no right or wrong keepsakes to bring, and without a pre-packed bag or planned list, it’s extremely difficult to rack your brain of everything you need under such distress.

That said, experts have put together helpful checklists for anyone not knowing how to pack for a fire evacuation order.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, “go-bags” should include a three-day supply of non-perishable food, three gallons of water per individual, everyday prescriptions or medications, a change of clothing, wallet, extra car keys, first aid kit, sanitation supplies, flashlights, batteries, pet food (if necessary), and “important documents” (birth certificates, IDs, and passports).

Aside from necessities, the department recommends packing mementos such as family photos and irreplaceable items, pieces that are easy to carry.

Before you walk out the door, the department suggests ensuring all doors and windows in the home are closed and unlocked, removing flammable window shades, pushing items that can easily burn to the middle of rooms, shutting off the gas and air conditioning, and leaving lights to make it easier for the firefighters to spot your home if it happens to catch fire.

Once outside, you should check for flammable items that can be stored in the home and subsequently push propane-fueled appliances further away from the home. Additionally, propane tanks should be shut off, hoses should be connected, buckets of water could be filled, attics and ground vents should be sealed with either plywood or commercial material, and exterior lights must be turned on.

More in-depth information can be found on the department’s website.