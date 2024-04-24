Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Ricci has been reflecting on chaperoning her fourth-grade son’s field trip.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her sitting on a school bus with kids surrounding her. “I chaperoned a 4th grade field trip today,” she captioned her post. “I’m permanently deaf in one ear from the bus ride.”

Ricci’s post also featured a video with many of the children out of their bus seats yelling out the windows, presumably to communicate with the rest of their class that was on another bus.

After posting many people turned to the comments section explaining how excited they would have been to have one of their favourite actors from classic children’s movies from the 1990s such as Casper and The Addams Family, chaperoning a field trip.

“It’s wild to me that you would be able to do this without being bombarded with questions about Casper… Kids these days don’t know when there is an icon among them,” one comment read.

Ricci ended up replying to that comment, noting that she let the children know she wouldn’t be talking about any of her roles. “I told them I would only be answering questions about the theme of the field trip (gold rush), my child, or being a mom,” her reply began.

“They were ok with it after I showed my ability to ‘mew’.”

Another commenter joked, “If only they knew they were in the presence of an icon.”

“Do they realise it’s Wednesday Addams on the bus with them,” a third commenter pointed out.

The Yellowjackets actor has two children: nine-year-old Freddie with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, and two-year-old Cleopatra with her current husband, Mark Hampton.

Recently she appeared on Shannen Doherty’s Let’s Be Clear podcast where she opened up about how filming Yellowjackets affected her relationship with her youngest child. Ricci said that she was often left upset when she returned home between filming because her daughter didn’t know her.

“Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets. She didn’t know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting,” she told the podcast host.

“My kids do not like it when I travel. When I’m away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can,” she added.

However, the problem with attempting to bring her family with her to filming locations requires a lot of extra expenses for plane tickets and a place to stay.

“If you’re a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can’t... every time I go up and down, I can’t pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all... it’s just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time,” Ricci explained.

To get around this, she admitted to coming home whenever she has a chunk of free time.

“I try to get back as often as I can,” Ricci said. “I think really the thing that I learnt, especially with my son, is mixing him into my work life. Why can’t he come for the weekend to a convention and see what it’s like?”