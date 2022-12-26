Christina Ricci condemns women calling other women ‘b****es’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Ricci has reflected on “internalised misogyny” in modern society, calling for the word “b***” to stop being used so widely by women about women.

The actor, who was most recently seen in the cannibal horror Yellowjackets and Netflix’s Wednesday, was discussing the treatment of female celebrities in the Nineties, as well as the range of roles available for women in Hollywood, when she made the remarks in a new interview.

After she was asked whether roles are better for women these days, Ricci, 42, said that they are but she believes there is still “internalised misogyny” to deal with.

In the interview with The Guardian, she referenced the language women use for each other, such as the increasingly common use of “b****”.

She said: “When people say to me, ‘Oh what’s up, B?’ I will say, ‘Unless you’re going to rape me or beat me, please don’t call me a b****.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci discussed the Netflix hit Wednesday; the actor was nine years old when she first played Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family films.

Last month, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega explained how she avoided “ripping off” Ricci’s Addams Family performance.

In the new interview, Ricci also discussed her decision to raise her son, Freddie, as a feminist, and her role in Yellowjackets, which is back for a second season next year.

Read The Independent’s review of season one of Yellowjackets here.