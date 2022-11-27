Christmas is very nearly here. The festive season signals the return of Mariah Carey and fizz-filled fun, but similarly the hunt for an excellent gift for all of the people on your list.

The Christmas period serves as the perfect opportunity to surround yourself with your nearest and dearest and put a truly memorable gift under the tree.

But, if the thought of getting the Christmas shopping done means your excitement for the big day is waning, there’s luckily a wealth of different options out there – and here’s a curated edit of 10 ideas that every giftee will be excited to unwrap.

Whether you’re buying for a beauty lover, an outdoorsy type, or indeed a whole family, within this guide you’ll find something for every person and budget. Consider this your ultimate guide to nailing it as the best giftee for Christmas 2022.

Beauty Works Aeris hair dryer: £180, Beautyworksonline.com

Best: For gifting salon-quality hair

This Christmas why not give the gift of no bad hair days ever again by treating your favourite person to the Beauty Works Aeris, an innovative digital hair dryer that offers an ultra-fast blow-dry experience? With an ergonomically balanced design, the hair tool promises to be lightweight and easy to use.

Promising to dry hair six times faster than a traditional dryer, the dryer is so advanced that it actively promotes hair health and reduces breakage. Better still, it locks in moisture, for frizz-free, silky hair. Thanks to its excellent power, speed, and precise temperature control, it will revolutionise the way they dry and style their hair.

M.A.C Cosmetics, the 2022 bursting with surprises advent calendar: £165, Maccosmetics.co.uk

Best: For the beauty lover

If you’re buying for a beauty lover, why not treat them to Mac’s 24-day advent calendar on 1 December? Worth more than £405, it is bursting with an impressive collection of indulgent treats. The lucky recipient will unbox 16 full-sized products and some of the brand’s bestsellers, notably the macstack mascara. The beauty goodies all come wrapped in a keep-sake box. This is a wonderful way to surprise your favourite person this Christmas, and really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play: From £30, Harrypottertheplay.com

Best: Family experience

Experiences make fantastic gifts, and if you’re searching for a present that’ll appeal to the whole family, it’s got to be tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Based on the original story written by J. K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, it’s set 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world and tells the story of their next adventure. The critically-acclaimed play is certainly a magical gift to give this Christmas.

GrowGrows country leaf sleepsuit: £23.80, Growgrows.com

Best: Sleepsuit for little ones

When a sleepsuit is as wonderful as this, it ticks all of the boxes for a great present for little ones. This GrowGrows design is made from a super soft sustainable fabric (70 per cent bamboo and 30 per cent organic cotton), making it kind to their skin. It also features some practical design elements that parents will love – a handy two-way zip for easy day and night nappy changes as well as foldover sleepysocks so the little one’s toes can be toasty or free to explore.

Best of all though, for every GrowGrows sleepsuit purchased, the brand pledges to protect five rainforest trees – thus far, it has protected more than 6,000 trees. By gifting this sleepsuit, you’ll be doing your bit for the planet this Christmas and beyond. To get 10 per cent off, enter “CountryLeaf10” at the checkout.

Aspinal of London golf tee holder: £80, Aspinaloflondon.com

Best: For the golf lover

Whether you’re buying for an amateur or a pro this Christmas, they’ll never lose track of their tees again thanks to this stylish leather gold tee holder. Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, this practical golfing accessory holds four tees and has a handy buckle fastening allowing it to be attached to a belt or golf trolley. To make things even more special this Christmas, you can add a thoughtful finishing touch by personalising it with their initials. And if you want to pull out all of the stops, complete their golfing accessory collection by pairing with the brand’s matching Golf Scorecard Holder (£70, Aspinaloflondon.com) and Golf Ball Holder (£95, Aspinaloflondon.com). Now save 20% off on Aspinaloflondon.com - visit website for more details.

Cambridge Satchel Co. the traveller in black matte with herringbone tweed: £230, Cambridgesatchel.com

Best: For the stylish person in your life

The Cambridge Satchel Co.’s long-lasting leather bags are the perfect gift for him, for her, for everyone. The traveller bag has a distinctive shape and utilitarian side pockets, and it is a reimagined design of the classic camera bag used by travel photographers in the golden age of travel writing. It has a generously proportioned interior and a front pocket to provide plenty of room for the kit needed for a day in the workday wilderness or a longer weekend expedition. It can be carried by its sturdy top handle, on the shoulder, or across the body using the detachable, adjustable shoulder strap.

The distinctive single front closure and double side pockets both have magnetic closures, making it easy to grab what you need in a flash. It’s the perfect gift for the stylish person in your life. To make it an even more special present, you can enjoy free embossing until 31 December when you use the code “GIFTME”, which will save you £35.

Arran Sense of Scotland Kildonan hand care gift set: £30, Arran.com

Best: For a touch of luxury

If you’re shopping for someone that loves to fill their home with little luxuries, consider this handcare gift set from everyone’s favourite bath, body, and fragrance brand Arran Sense of Scotland. For the first time in 10 years, the brand has created a new scent: Kildonan. The fragrance has been formulated to encapsulate the tranquillity of Arran’s south island and has a sweet and delicate violet scent warmed with the glow of velvety orris.

The set contains a full-size hand wash and hand cream, both of which are housed in sleek bottles. This would make for a lovely sink-side accessory and is a truly indulgent present. And as a gift for you, enter “GIFTOFARRAN” to get 20 per cent off.

Great Little Trading Co first class toy post office: £48, Gltc.co.uk

Best: For kids

When it comes to buying for little ones at Christmas, it can be difficult to find the perfect present. But that’s where Great Little Trading Co (GLTC) comes in. The multi award-winning independent British retailer specialises in sustainable, wooden toys, storage solutions and beautiful bedroom furniture, and it stands out for beautiful, thoughtful design and long-lasting quality.

As for this post office play set, it’s perfect for encouraging independent play, as well as supporting siblings or friends to play together, aiding imagination and communication. The set is made from sturdy painted wood, and it comes with a selection of lovely accessories, including letters, postage stamps, parcels, postcards, a rubber stamp, and a bank card, as well as the post office itself. Any little one will be overjoyed to open this on Christmas morning.

Helly Hansen men’s rigging three-in-one coat: £290, Hellyhansen.com

Best: For the outdoorsy type

If the man in your life enjoys nothing more than adventuring in the great outdoors, whether that’s going for a light ramble or a dog walk, this coat from Helly Hansen will make for the perfect gift. The brand has been making professional-grade gear since 1877, so it certainly knows a thing or two about designing a stand-out jacket. This modular coat features a waterproof outer layer and a light-insulated inner jacket that can be worn separately. Better still, it’s breathable and windproof, making it great for all weather conditions.

Silentnight teddy fleece wearable blanket: £28, Silentnight.co.uk

Best: The homebody

Loungewear pieces have become a mainstay in our wardrobes, and for good reason too. Few items though are going to make your loved one feel as comfortable and cosy as this wearable blanket from Silentnight. Made from an ultra-soft, lightweight, warm fleece fabric, it’ll be a dream to snuggle up in during Twixmas and beyond, so much so you’ll likely want to keep this one for yourself. Covering their body completely covered and featuring an integrated foot pocket, your favourite homebody’s sofa surfing days are about to level up.

