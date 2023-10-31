10 Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your list

It can be hard to know what will make loved ones happy come Christmas Day. Whether it’s family, friends or significant others, choosing the right present can be tricky. We’ve done the legwork for you and found an array of gift ideas to make Christmas shopping easy — we’ve even included presents for pooches and a geographically protected beer.

Snap up one of the latest cameras to hit the market

(Nikon)

Perfect for budding and pro photographers alike, the Z f is the latest camera in Nikon’s mirrorless range. It features cutting-edge technology — including exceptional auto focus and vibration reduction performance for snapping on the go — but with a heritage design inspired by the iconic Nikon FM2 from 1982. As well as the conventional monochrome picture control, it’s equipped with flat monochrome and deep tone monochrome picture controls, allowing photographers to use light and shadows to their advantage and experiment with different tones and textures. The Z f is the ideal gift for those with an eye for design, looking to capture striking images and take their photography to the next level.

Find out more here

Improve the look of damaged hair

(GlazeHair)

The end of the year is the perfect time to treat yourself, and if dry or damaged hair is a concern, why not consider a hair transformation? Glaze’s new Super Bond Repair Treatment GlaziPlex has been designed to repair and improve the look of damaged hair. Containing hydrolysed protein and sebacic acid, the formula aims to hit refresh and create a shinier, healthier look. Simply apply the treatment to damp hair after shampooing and rinse after four minutes.

Kick off the new year in style and receive 15% off your first order (offer ends 31 January 2024)

Support someone’s health goals with a unique nutritional supplement

(Crystal Nutrition)

If you have a wellness warrior in your midst, introduce them to an innovative new product. The CrystalNutri range from The Crystal Nutrition Company is a revolutionary new concept in the field of concentrated nutrition. Without using chemicals, heat extraction, fillers, binders or artificial additives, The Crystal Nutrition Company manages to turn fruit and vegetables into concentrated crystals. Simply dissolve the crystals into water to create a delicious, nutritional drink balanced in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients; created for instant absorption and instant bioavailability.

Get 20% off your first purchase until 20 December 2023 with code Crystalnutri23

Create shared memories with a classic murder mystery

(Murder Mystery Events)

Whether you’re looking to treat a team of employees, want to get gifts for your family sorted in one fell swoop or have a true crime enthusiast to shop for, enjoy the thrill of a classic whodunnit with MurderMysteryEvents.com. No pressure to pick a date just yet, as you can simply grab gift certificates to give on Christmas Day and plan the outing later. Curated and led by professional actor Mark Hayden, whose credits include The Mousetrap in the West End and One Man Two Guvors for the National Theatre, the evening includes a three-course dinner with overnight accommodation and breakfast for weekend guests. While the murder mystery is happening, you’ll feel like you’re in a real-life episode of Cluedo — minus the plum pudding and candlestick, of course. You’ll be given clues, attend mock interrogations and witness impressive theatrical performances, all while trying to solve the mystery.

Grab your gift certificates today and save 20% on shared events with the code ID23, valid on online bookings until 31 March 2024

Gift a dining set the whole family can enjoy

(Quatropi )

Treat yourself or your loved ones to an early Christmas present that’ll get put to good use on Christmas Day: a modern corner bench dining set from Quatropi. A nifty space-saving solution that makes use of any awkward corner, these dining sets mean you don’t need to squeeze around a small table anymore for family get togethers. The sets seat up to eight, and you can choose from ceramic tabletops with a marble effect finish that promises to be scratch, stain and heat resistant. Want a different table and chair combination? The Mix & Match dining furniture gives you the freedom to curate a collection that’s uniquely yours. The set price discount is automatically applied at checkout, so you’ll enjoy incredible prices no matter which combinations you choose.

Explore corner dining bench sets

Treat your dog to a few early Christmas gifts

(Tails.com)

Get tails wagging this season with gifts for your furry friends from tails.com. It’s no surprise that its Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar (£12) is back, having sold out last year. With festive biscuits in three flavours and extra delicious treats for Christmas day it’ll keep your dog happy all season. Not only is it plastic-free and fully recyclable, but the decorative design will look good alongside any festive display in the home as well. If you’re after a toy, too, then snap up Jack Brussel (£9.98) — a super-squeaky sprout, made with recyclable materials created in collaboration with Beco. Its double stitched to last and stuffed with recyclable materials.

Shop now

Keep Christmas simple with a gift card

(Lifestyle Giftcards)

This year you can spread joy and cut down on landfill from unwanted Christmas gifts with Lifestyle Multi-store Gift Cards, ensuring loved ones get what they want. With over 200+ of the biggest and best brands the UK has to offer, the Ultimate card is the perfect gift for any occasion, Christmas and beyond. Lifestyle is the UK’s first gift card company that is B Corp Certified, — meaning it’s mission is to be a force for good—the gift cards themselves are fully recyclable and biodegradable. Lifestyle launched in 2018 and has been growing in popularity ever since.

Get your gift card today

Give thoughtfully this festive season with stylish accessories

(Moss Bros)

This Christmas, thoughtful and intentional gifting is at the forefront. Sure, it’s the thought that counts, but giving thoughtfully will mean so much more. Don’t give just any scarf, give one that’s made extra-long with extra-soft fibres for someone who’s extra keen on keeping cosy. How about easing their return to the office after the holidays with a new work bag, on which the handle has been designed just-so to feel just-right in their hand? Or chinos made so comfy, the most committed athleisure-fan on your list will be converted. Even socks rise above stocking-filler status when they’re spun from smoothest mercerised cotton.

Give the gifts they’ll love

Encourage creativity with tech for budding artists

(XPPen)

Whether you know someone who’s into art or design, animation or illustration, or simply someone who loves to get creative, the XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2) Drawing Tablet will blow them away come Christmas day. The tablet boasts an impressive 2.5K QHD Expansive Canvas with Ultimate X-Paper surface that feels like paper. Plus, with 99% sRGB for enhanced colours, every piece of work becomes a feast to look at and comes to life exactly how imagined. Then there’s the pen, with the feel nib to offer perfect tactile simulation to pencils it allows you to scribble, doodle or sketch in a way that feels familiar. And with the world’s first 16K pressure levels, the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus offers more precise and smooth lines to give way to hyper-nuanced creations.

Learn more

Give a uniquely protected Czech lager this Christmas

(Budweiser Budvar)

Unbeknown to some, the Original Budweiser Budvar is independent — owned by the people of the Czech Republic, in fact. Brewed using whole-cone Saaz hops, pristine water from an Ice Age aquifer, Moravian malting barley, and Budvar’s heritage lager yeast, it’s been brewed in Budweis, Czech Republic, since 1895. The unique combination of ingredients is the reason Budvar legally can’t be brewed anywhere else, and why Budweiser Budvar Original Lager was awarded a Protected Geographic Indication status from the EU in 2004 — the same as Champagne and Scotch whisky. Available at most major retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, and Morrisons, as well as online.

Find out more about the National Brewery of the Czech Republic

