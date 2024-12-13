Beavertown’s Christmas 2024 collection is packed with festive cheer

We all know Christmas is a time for merriment. And there are few better ways to cheers to the season than by getting the beers in, whether that’s loading the fridge for friends and family who might be visiting, or covering a beery gift box in wrapping paper and tucking it under the tree of someone special.

This Christmas, there’s no better destination for your festive beer selection than ace brewery Beavertown, whose range of contemporary classics and innovatively flavoured brews are popular with all types of beer drinker.

And besides the actual beers, the treats on the Beavertown Christmas website include a whole heap of other gifts for beer drinkers, including bauble sets, fluffy slippers, crackers, glassware and much more. Below are a few of our favourites from the store, each one sure to bring festive cheer and plenty of goodwill to all. Cheers!

( Beavertown )

The ultimate gift for the Beavertown Neck Oil lover in your life. This bundle is stacked with gifts, including 24 cans of Neck Oil, a set of baubles for their Christmas tree, crackers for the Christmas dinner, fluffy skull slippers to keep their feet warm with socks to complete the look, a Neck Oil themed mug, key ring and glasses all bundled together in a Beavertown branded stocking. With this bundle, they’ll be having a very Beavertown Christmas!

Buy now

Beavertown Xmas Crackers: £28.00 for 6 crackers

( Beavertown )

Beavertown’s special Christmas crackers adds the finishing touch to your festive dinner. Coming in a pack of six, each Christmas cracker unveils a mystery merch item alongside the traditional paper hat and joke. If that’s not a recipe for merriment then we don’t know what is.

Buy now

( Beavertown )

Whoever said you have to drink beer out of a pint glass? This fetching mug features illustrations inspired by Neck Oil along with some humourous quotes. Perfect for drinking any beverage from.

Buy now

( Beavertown )

Beavertown has brewed up some mighty fine beers over the years. Presented in a Beavertown stocking, this bundle is for lovers of beer and games, they’ve included a selection of their best-selling beers and, to make it even more of a treat, they’ll also get a game from Big Potato Games and a set of crackers. This bundle is also avaliable as an eight pack of Neck Oil or Alcohol Free.

Buy now

Beavertown icons xmas bauble set: £30 for 4 baubles

( Beavertown )

Give your Christmas tree a makeover, Beavertown style. Designed with the brand’s signature look in mind, the unique set consists of a skull, rocket, hot air balloon and spaceship. Adding just the right amount of edge to your festive fir, the baubles are sure to be a conversation starter among guests and family.

Buy now

( Beavertown )

If a pair of slippers is on your own or another’s wishlist, then make an impression with this edgy pair from Beavertown. The brewery is well known for its use of psychedelic illustrations, usually with skulls on display, and the design of these slippers is case in point. Besides being garishly different, we think it also looks incredibly cool, and is certain to attract envious glances from the recipient’s partner in more sober affairs at home.

Buy now

( Beavertown )

As well as making great beer, Beavertown are also known for their eye-catching beer glass illustrations. This bundle features two large pint glasses and two small half pint glasses inspired by their best-selling beers, and we reckon it would make a great stocking filler or Secret Santa gift for anyone you know who appreciates a home-poured pint of beer.

Buy now

Shop the full collection