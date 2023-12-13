Beavertown’s Christmas collection is packed with festive cheer

Christmas, as we all know, is a time of goodwill. And there are few better ways of displaying goodwill than by getting the beers in, whether that’s loading the fridge for friends and family who might be visiting, or covering a beery gift box in wrapping paper and tucking it under the tree of someone special.

This Christmas we’ve been looking at the festive selections offered by ace craft brewery Beavertown, whose range of contemporary classics and innovatively flavoured brews are popular with all types of beer drinker. And besides the actual beers, the treats on the Beavertown Christmas website include a whole heap of other gifts for beer drinkers, including cooler bags, slippers and jigsaws. Below are a few of our favourites from the store, each one sure to bring festive cheer and plenty of goodwill to all. Cheers!

Core Craft Beer Bumper Bundle: £40 for 18 beers plus pint or tumbler glass

Beavertown has brewed up some mighty fine beers over the years and they’ve bundled up the best of their core range in a big case of beery goodness. Among the craft beers you’ll find a good supply of Neck Oil and Gamma Ray, their hugely popular American Pale Ale. We’ve also noticed a few cans of one of our favourite beers, Bloody ‘Ell, an IPA with blood orange and there are also hazy IPAs, lagers and an alcohol-free IPA. 18 cans and, to make it even more of a treat, you get to choose one of their psychedelic tumblers or pint glasses to join them.

If you’ve been pestered by your mates to deck yourself out in a Christmas jumper for a party this year, then make an impression with this crazy knitwear from Beavertown. The brewery is well known for its use of psychedelic illustrations, usually with skulls on display, and they’ve got a bit carried away with the design of their jumper. Besides being garishly different we think it also looks incredibly cool, and is certain to attract envious glances from those mates dressed in more sober affairs.

It’s not just jumpers that have received the attention of the Beavertown illustrators, they’ve also got festively funky with pint glasses. The illustration is like a crazed Christmas dream, with what we think are space snowmen playing music to ‘rocket around the Christmas tree.’ We reckon it would make a great stocking filler or Secret Santa gift for anyone you know who appreciates a home-poured pint of beer.

Spresso, Coffee Beer, 400ml: £21.90 for six cans / £40 for £40 cans

Spresso is a limited edition coffee stout released in good time for Christmas sipping. It pours with a dense black appearance and is laced with the delicious aromas and flavours of coffee, thanks to the addition of Midnight Oil coffee concentrate made by East London roasters Climpson & Sons. Chocolate malt and oats used in the brewing gives it a creamy texture and a few chocolatey notes which, along with the 6% ABV alcohol, will help to give you a warm glow during the festive nights.

Do you know a dog-lover but don’t know what to get them for Christmas? Thanks to this range of goodies from Beavertown, you can find a gift for them and their beloved pooch. The ‘Pups & Pals’ range features Beavertown’s ‘Skull Dog’ design on various items of clothing for human and hound. These include a beanie (human), collar and lead set (hound) and, our favourite, a bandana – which is supposed to be for the hound, but we wouldn’t blame any human for borrowing it.

