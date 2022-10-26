The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Christmas posting dates: When is the best time to use the Post Office?
Planned Royal Mail strikes may affect posting times
As Christmas draws ever closer, many Britons are starting to think about sending cards and presents to their loved ones ahead of the big day.
But the festive season is always a busy time for the Post Office, and with planned Royal Mail staff strikes taking place throughout October to December, many people could find they have to plan their gift-giving earlier this year.
In 2021, the Post Office estimated the 20 December would be the busiest day of the year in branches across the UK, because gifts and cards posted on this day will still have five full working days to reach recipients.
This year, however, strike action over a dispute about pay and working conditions will take place over 18 days in the next two months, which covers Black Friday (25 November) and Cyber Monday (28 November).
Staff plan to walk out on the following dates: 2-4 November, 8-10 November, 14-16 November, 23-25 November, 28-30 November, and 1-2 December.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has warned that the strikes will have a “dramatic impact” on the busy pre-Christmas period. Royal Mail has said that disruptions are likely and staff will not be delivering letters, with the exception of those sent with Special Delivery. However, there is no guarantee these will arrive either.
Royal Mail has not commented on whether the strike action will impact Christmas post. However, it has urged customers to send any presents and cards as early as possible ahead of the strike dates.
Last year, Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director, recommended that people avoid visiting their local Post Office during typically busy periods, like lunchtime.
The best time to visit your local branch is either early morning before work, or in the evening. Additionally, she recommends saving time while in store by packing all your parcels at home.
Around Christmas time, people may want to send gifts of wine, perfume, or cosmetics. Joseph urged customers to check restricted items as gifts containing alcohol, nail polish, aftershave and perfume cannot be shipped internationally.
Gift wrapped presents may also require an extra layer of protection, as post offices do not accept parcels that have strings or bows on the outer layer.
Anyone sending Christmas presents by post should also take note of the last posting dates.
The last posting date for second class, second class signed for, and Royal Mail 48 services is Monday 19 December. The last posting date for first class, first class signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail tracked 48 post is Wednesday 21 December.
The full list of last posting dates can be found here. You can also search for the latest opening times of your local Post Office branch here.
