Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Royal Mail workers will be striking for a further 19 days across October and November in a long-running dispute about pay and working conditions.

The strikes will have a “dramatic impact” over busy periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the lead-up to Christmas, according to the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

It follows a two-day walkout by staff on September 30 and October 1.

The union, which represents around 115,000 postal workers, said the action “matches the level of anger our members feel” at their treatment by the Royal Mail Group (RMG).

Here’s everything you need to know about strikes by Royal Mail staff.

Why are Royal Mail staff striking?

Postal workers are striking over a long-running and worsening dispute about pay and working conditions.

The union’s general secretary, Dave Ward, said: “The chief executive of Royal Mail Group is treating postal workers as if they are stupid.”

“These are the same people that have kept the country connected and returned Royal Mail Group to record profit.

“Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK.”

Postal workers on the picket line at the Royal Mail Whitechapel Delivery Office in east London (PA) (PA Wire)

“We will not stand by and see the Royal Mail Group become the next P&O but we need your backing to win,” he added, and called on the public to “stand with their local postal worker”.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “On September 22, Royal Mail invited CWU to enter into talks through Acas to find a resolution to our dispute on change and pay.

“This evening, rather than responding to our offer of Acas talks, the CWU announced further damaging industrial action, once again taking the path of prolonging disruption over resolution.

“Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands. We operate in a competitive market, and our customers have choices.

“Further strikes and resistance to transformation by CWU will only make our financial position worse, and threatens the long-term job security of our postmen and women.”

When are the strikes?

As well as the pre-planned strikes on 30 September and 1 October, postal staff are set to strike on the following dates:

Thursday 13 October 2022

Thursday 20 October 2022

Thursday 25 October 2022

Monday 28 November 2022

The CWU has also announced strikes for administration, processing and delivery staff amongst others which may effect deliveries. These strikes will take place on the following dates:

3, 9, 15, 24 November and 1 December 2022 for processing, distribution, international, collections and admin staff

4, 10, 16, 25 November and 2 December 2022 for delivery staff

2, 8, 14, 23 and 30 November 2022 for network staff

“Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs,” says CWU’s Dave Ward (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Wire)

What do strikes mean for deliveries?

The CWU has said strikes will have a “dramatic impact” during peak periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the lead-up to Christmas.

On strike days, Royal Mail has said that disruptions are likely and staff will not be delivering letters, with the exception of those sent with Special Delivery, but it cannot guarantee they will arrive.

It will also prioritise the delivery of Covid testing kits and medical prescriptions, where possible.

Will it impact Christmas post?

Royal Mail has not confirmed or denied whether strike action will impact Christmas post, but has urged customers to send items as early as possible in advance of strike dates in order to avoid disruption.

For deliveries in the UK, the last postal dates for delivery by Christmas are:

Monday 19 December for 2nd class post, 2nd class signed for and Royal Mail 48 services

Wednesday 21 December for 1st class, first class signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail tracked 48

Thursday 22 December Royal Mail tracked 24 items

Friday 23 December Special Delivery guaranteed