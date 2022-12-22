Train strikes: AA warns of traffic nightmare as rail passengers switch to roads – live
Industrial action on the railways, at airports and on motorway maintenance is expected to cause Christmas travel chaos from today
Driving home for Christmas may become a traffic nightmare as rail strikes push more people onto the roads just as National Highways workers and control centre staff walk out, the AA has warned.
The motorists’ organisation has issued an amber traffic warning for Friday and Christmas Eve, and experts are urging drivers to set their Christmas travel plans in motion “as soon as possible”.
A four-day strike by National Highways workers from today until Christmas Day coincides with fresh rail walkouts that threaten travel mayhem over the festive period.
Members of the biggest civil service union the Public and Commercial Services union who are on-road traffic officers and operating centre staff in London and southeast England will walk out.
Industrial action on Britain’s rail network means some services stopping early before national strikes from Saturday, Christmas Eve.
As workers prepared to walk out, the government announced regulated rail fares will rise by up to 5.9% next year.
The Independent’s Simon Calder urged drivers to hit the roads as “soon as you possibly can”, saying: “I’ve never known a Christmas quite like this for travel stress.”
Most trains do not run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day anyway, but anyone who might have hoped to travel by rail on the 25 and 26 December will be hit by strikes, reports Joe Sommerlad:
Long traffic jams predicted before Christmas
Drivers are being warned to prepare for long queues as millions of people embark on journeys to spend Christmas with friends and family.
The AA said Friday would be the busiest day on the roads this week, with an estimated 16.9 million journeys being made across the UK.
A further 16.6 million journeys are expected to be made on Christmas Eve, Saturday.
Congestion will be increased due to a strike by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail causing train services to finish at around 3pm on Saturday.
The RAC said roads would be busiest on Friday - the last working day before Christmas - between 10am and 7pm.
Rain is forecast for the day, making driving riskier than usual.
Scottish island airports shut by strike
Three Scottish island airports are closed for the second time this week as workers also take strike action in a dispute over pay.
Barra, Benbecula, and Sumburgh airports shut on Thursday after members of the Unite union walked out.
Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis would be open from 1pm to 7.45pm and Kirkwall Airport on Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.
Union members rejected the 5% pay rise they have been offered, with almost three-quarters (73.5%) backing strikes in a ballot.
Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, has previously apologised for the disruption, saying: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.
“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.
“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.”
Unite confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all Hial airports on both days.
Driving home for Christmas may be nightmare, warns AA
Motoring assocation the AA has issued an amber warning to drivers as rail strikes push more people onto the roads and highways maintenance staff walk out.
Edmund King, AA president said: “Driving home for Christmas could spiral into a traffic nightmare if motorists get caught out.
“We’ve issued an amber traffic warning for Friday and Christmas Eve due to an expected 17 million drivers on the roads.
“Local authorities and National Highways have cancelled non-essential roadworks this weekend, but even that may not be enough to deal with the swell in traffic brought on by the rail strikes.”
He said that according to data from the location app what3words, a third of regular train users plan to travel by car this weekend instead, “so motorists need to be prepared for delays and set off earlier if they can”,
Regional strikes by some National Highways workers and control centre staff could also stretch resources and may leave drivers more vulnerable on smart motorways if they break down he warned, although National Highways has stressed the effects will be limited.
“Some drivers on festive visits may also be unfamiliar with smart motorways. The Christmas travel hot spots of the M25, M3 and M4 highlighted in our traffic warning are covered by the regional control centre strikes at the end of this week.”
Passenger queues at Heathrow
Heathrow and Gatwick passengers are complaining about queues to enter the airport, to drop off baggage and delays in retrieving luggage.
Rail fares slated as ‘savage'
Labour hit out at the “savage” rail fares increase after the Department for Transport announced a rise of up to 5.9%.
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This savage fare hike will be a sick joke for millions reliant on crumbling services.
“People up and down this country are paying the price for 12 years of Tory failure.”
‘Brutal’ rail fare rises of almost 6% amid soaring inflation
Rail fares in England will increase by up almost 6% from March 5, capping a torrid period for passengers hit by ongoing strikes, cancellations and delays.
Prepare for disruption, says Border Force boss
Border Force chiefs have warned travellers to prepare for disruption.
Head of operations Steve Dann said there were “robust plans in place” to limit the impact of the strikes, but the “contingency workforce will not be able to operate with the same efficiency as our permanent workforce”.
He added the organisation cannot predict the extent of any delays to passengers, but “people should be prepared for disruption”.
Electronic passport gates will be open but they cannot be used by all passengers, such as children aged under 12.
PCS union general secretary Mark Serwotka urged people to vent their anger at the government.
“The government could stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts more money on the table,” he said.
The worst disruption could be at Heathrow , the UK’s busiest airport, where 579 flights are due to land today.
