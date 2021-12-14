The Post Office has issued advice to its customers on the best time to visit their nearest branch to avoid long queues ahead of Christmas.

It estimates that Monday 20 December will be the busiest day of the year in branches across the UK.

This is because gifts and cards posted on this day will still have five full working days to reach recipients.

Based on figures from 2019, trade activity in post offices is likely to more than double during the lead up to Christmas.

According to a recent survey by Post Office, 25 per cent of UK adults are worried about their gifts not being delivered on time.

To avoid disappointment, Post Office is advising those posting internationally, or second class, to send packages as soon as possible.

In the lead up to Christmas, many Post Office locations have extended their opening times into late evening.

“We all know how exhausting the Christmas rush can be each year. And we all want to make sure our Christmas cards and presents arrive in time for the big day, especially when we can’t be together in person,” said Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director.

Joseph recommends that people avoid typically busy periods, like lunchtime.

The best time to visit your local branch is either early morning before work, or in the evening.

Additionally, she recommends saving time while in store by packing all your parcels at home.

Around Christmas time, people may want to send gifts of wine, perfume, or cosmetics. Joseph urged customers to check restricted items as gifts containing alcohol, nail polish, aftershave and perfume cannot be shipped internationally.

Gift wrapped presents may also require an extra layer of protection, as post offices do not accept parcels that have strings or bows on the outer layer.

Anyone sending Christmas presents by post should also take note of the last posting dates.

The last posting date for second class post, sent with Royal Mail, is Saturday 18 December.

The last posting date for first class post is Tuesday 21 December.

The full list of last posting dates can be found here. You can also search for the latest opening times of your local Post Office branch here.