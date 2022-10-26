Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons plan to eat fewer turkeys, more Brussels sprouts and go on fewer nights out this festive season, according to a new report.

Tesco’s annual Christmas Report found the trends are being driven by concerns about the rising cost of living.

The news comes as the rate of inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September, up from 9.9 per cent in August.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults found that 58 per cent are changing their approach to Christmas this year in a bid to save costs.

While a Christmas dinner with roast turkey will still be the go-to option for most people (42 per cent), the popularity of the traditional meat has waned in recent years. In 2018, 64 per cent of adults said they would be eating the meat on Christmas day.

The move away from turkey is being led by the younger generation, with only 30 per cent of 18-34-year-olds stating they will opt for one this year.

In contrast, more people plan to incorporate Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding into their festive feasts this year.

Previously dubbed the most “unpopular” items of a Christmas dinner, 44 per cent of those aged 24 and under say they “love” Brussels sprouts, while 17 per cent of young people plan to eat Christmas pudding this year.

Christmas pudding has also grown in popularity among older generations, with 56 per cent of 35 to 54-year-olds saying they would be eating it.

One part of Christmas dinner Britons are less inclined to compromise on is pigs in blankets. Of those surveyed, 27 per cent said they won’t cut back on how much they spend on the nation’s favourite trimming.

Elsewhere, Britons are looking to save costs by limiting the parties they attend this festive season.

Around half (47 per cent) said they plan to have fewer nights out this year. A fifth of people said they will host family and friends at home instead.

Going against the trend, 48 per cent of those from London said they plan to go out more this year than 2021 – up from 42 per cent last year. Away from the dinner table, concerns about money are also impacting how people are decorating their homes.

A quarter of adults said they would recycle and reuse old decorations. Additionally, 11 per cent said they will not be sending Christmas cards, while 68 per cent will try to save money when buying gifts.

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco commented said: “For the last few years, celebrations have looked a little different, and with many currently facing a squeeze on their finances, Christmas 2022 will certainly be like no other.

“Our report shows that people are looking for different ways to make the season special, whether that’s adding new twists on traditions, bringing back nostalgic festive favourites or seeking out ways to spend less without having to compromise quality.”