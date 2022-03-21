Burger King accuses McDonald’s of copying its Chilli Cheese Bites

Burger King has called McDonald’s out for allegedly copying one of its food items, as McDonald’s shared new additions to its menu last week.

According to its menu, McDonald’s stores in the UK have begun featuring Chilli Cheese Bites, which are described as “a portion of chilli cheese bites in a crispy batter, served with rich tomato dip.” The appetiser can consist of either four or 12 bites.

However, according to Burger King, McDonald’s wasn’t the first company to come up with the idea. In a recent Facebook post, Burger King created a meme out of the bites, which first reads: “Can I copy your homework?” In response, the person in the situation would say: “Yeah just change it doesn’t look obvious you copied.”

“Fifteen years later,” the joke continued.

The meme includes a photo of an appetiser on Burger King’s menu, which is also called Chilli Cheese Bites, side-by-side with a photo of McDonald’s bites. The different bites’ shape and colour appear to look identical to each other in the two photos.

“Not like it’s been on our menu for 15 years…,” Burger King wrote in the caption.

According to Burger King’s menu, its Chilli Cheese Bites come in six pieces and are “crispy coated with smooth and spicy cheese inside” with “a unique taste of chilli with every bite.”

In the comments of the Facebook post, many of Burger King’s fans agreed, claiming that the company’s taste and quality was superior to McDonald’s.

“Nothing beats the KING,” one Facebook user wrote. “Mcdonalds chilli bites are mere low quality imitations of a superior product. McCopycat does not offer the 20 box option the king does too so they can’t be that good at all.”

“Mcdonald’s cheese items are always rubbery and bland,” another said. “Burger King Chilli cheese bites are amazing.”

However, some Facebook users expressed that McDonald’s may not keep the bites on the menu, one of which said: “McDonald’s changes [its] sides all the time. Wouldn’t say they’ve copied.”

Other people on Twitter have given their seal of approval to McDonald’s new food, one of which wrote: “Them chilli cheese bites from McDonalds are heaven on the lips.”

Some of the other meals being served at McDonald’s throughout stores include The Big Tasty Burger, a “100 per cent beef patty.” The new burger can also be modified to feature barbecue sauce or bacon on it.

Outside of beef, the company has introduced a vegan burger, McPlant, and a new chicken sandwich, Homestyle Crispy Chicken. For desserts, McDonald’s has welcomed the Crème Egg and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry.

The Independent has reached out to Burger King and McDonald’s for comment.