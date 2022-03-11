Burger King launches its first meat-free restaurant in UK

Burger King is set to launch its first meat-free UK restaurant this month, the fast food chain has announced.

The pilot restaurant will be located in London’s Leicester Square and will see Burger King’s menu be switched to completely meat-free.

As well as the Plant-based Whopper and Vegan Royale burgers, the vegan versions of its Whopper and Chicken Royale burgers, there will be 15 new meat-free items on the menu.

These include a “Cheeze and Bakon” burger, with a a Plant-based Bakon Double Cheeeze XL and Vegan Cheeeze and Bakon Royale set to be launched with the opening.

The restaurant will also see the Vegan Nugget Burger on its menu, along with a Plant-based Double Cheeezeburger, Plant-based Cheeeze and Bakon Whopper, as well as Vegan Chilli Cheeeze Bites.

The newly-announced vegan Katsu range will also be available at the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open in the chain’s flagship central London store from Monday 14 March to Sunday 10 April.

There will also be a meat-free menu available for kids in store.

The fast food giant says it will note which items are the most popular as it intends to make these available nationwide in the near future.

Katie Evans, from Burger King UK said in a statement: “The limited-edition menu is a direct result of our focus on vegan and plant-based innovation and goes hand in hand with our target of a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030, as well as our commitment to sustainability and responsible business. We can’t think of a more fitting way to re-launch our new-look flagship in Leicester Square.”

The move has been praised by animal rights organisation PETA, who said it is a “whopping great step in the right direction for animals and the environment”.

To celebrate the meat-free switch up, Burger King UK is donating 10p to Trees for Cities for every Plant-based Whopper or Vegan Royale sold nationally during the four weeks of opening.