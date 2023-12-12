This week’s best deals on Christmas party essentials

There is still time to get party season ready with fantastic discounts from top brands including boohoo, Paul Smith, Sunglasses Hut, Treatwell and more. Save up to a third on your shopping and step into Christmas feeling better than ever.

‘Tis the season of sparkle. So, what better excuse to treat yourself to a new party dress, pamper essentials and indulgent treats? Whether you are hosting at home or heading out on the town, you can stock up on all the essentials without breaking the bank. From clothing and beauty to cocktails and spa treatments, the Independent voucher team has you covered. Look as stylish as ever in the winter sun with a new pair of shades from the Sunglasses Hut. Dress to impress at your work Christmas party with an outfit from boohoo. Or take a break from the Christmas chaos with a full-body massage through Treatwell. Whatever your party season involves, make this December one to remember.

This article shares the week’s top discount codes to get you in the festive spirit for less. You can also find all the latest deals on this dedicated Christmas 2023 sales page. Don’t forget that these offers are active for a limited time only, so be sure to snap them up quickly.

Best Christmas party deals in 2023

Paul Smith - Exclusive!

Paul Smith has some stunning autumn/winter pieces which would make perfect party outfit additions and gifts. The women’s double-breasted tuxedo blazer with satin details is a timeless design that will instantly upgrade any look. There is also a wide range of jewellery - including necklaces, bracelets and earrings - to accessories with. Browse the Christmas section for gift ideas for all the family and redeem a 10 per cent discount using this Paul Smith discount code .

Boohoo

Shop all the latest winter party trends for less with Boohoo. Browse their huge selection of stunning occasion dresses, jumpsuits, heels and accessories – also available in plus size and petite. Whether you want sparkles and velvet or cosy and comfy, boohoo has you covered this Christmas. With this exclusive boohoo discount code , you can save 15 per cent on all items in your order.

Sunglasses Hut - Exclusive!

Sunglasses aren’t just for summer. Beat the winter sun in style with the latest designer looks from the Sunglasses Hut. Ideal as a Christmas gift or treat to yourself, you can browse all the best brands at a fraction of the cost. From Ray-Ban to Chloé, there are over 2000 designers to choose from. Take advantage of an exclusive 25 per cent off your order using this Sunglasses Hut promo code .

ASOS

If you want to find all your Christmas party essentials in one place, ASOS is the place for you. Stocked with popular fashion and beauty brands, you’ll find everything you need to feel and look your best this festive season. Browse clothing from Topshop, Stradivarius, ASOS Design and more. Or restock your skincare and makeup products from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Clinique and The Inkey List. New customers can enjoy 15 per cent off using this ASOS discount code at checkout

Treatwell

The lead-up to Christmas can feel overwhelming. With Treatwell, you can book some well-deserved rest and relaxation at local salons, spas and wellness centres. Discover thousands of partners within your radius, read customer reviews and take advantage of great deals. Whether you need a manicure, massage or hair treatment, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Save 15 per cent on your first booking by redeeming this Treatwell promo code .

Marks & Spencer

Make it the best Christmas yet with the finest food and drinks from M&S. Browse this year’s range of festive cocktails, succulent wines and mouthwatering Food-to-Order items. Sip on Whispering Angel, feast on Baked Brie En Croute and snack on the limited-edition Christmas jumper Colin the Caterpillar cake for dessert. Check out the latest M&S discount codes for food and drinks deals, such as a third off selected wines, free delivery on hampers and 30 per cent off selected gifts.

