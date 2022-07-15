Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni has sparked amusing reactions after celebrating #NationalNudeDay with a fully nude ad for Peloton.

The actor, 61, acknowledged that, “apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange” in a video shared by the workout company on Thursday, in which he could be seen lifting weights while naked. There were just pixels covering his lower half.

“Honestly, I don’t get it,” he added.

The advertisement, which was released on the unofficial holiday, then saw Meloni engage in a number of workouts sans clothes, including outdoor yoga near the edge of a pool, kickboxing, and meditation, with the actor joking that he doesn’t think using the Peloton app is “strange at all”.

Meloni said he even uses the Peloton app for running, before baring all as he jogged along a public path in just sneakers and an arm band.

“Now does that seem strange to you?” Meloni asked as he stretched naked on a gym floor while surrounded by Peloton equipment.

The ad, which was produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort marketing agency, concluded with a narrated message from Steve Zirnkilton -- the same man who voices the opening narration of every seris in the Law and Order franchise. In the ad, Zirnkilton says those in the Peloton community “are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants and Christopher Meloni”.

Of the ad, Peloton wrote in a caption alongside it on Instagram: “We love all our members…even those who observe interesting holidays. #NationalNudeDay.”

On social media, Meloni’s naked workout has entertained viewers, with some admitting to watching the ad more than once.

“Me watching the Chris Meloni Peloton ad for the 15th time,” one person tweeted.

Others joked about the possibility of Peloton including Meloni with purchases. “Hey, @onepeloton, does @Chris_Meloni come with a purchase? Asking for a friend,” one fan asked, while another said: “So um @onepeloton where is the @Chris_Meloni class? Haven’t been able to find it on my app…”

“Sh*t, now I have to get a Peloton. It comes with a @Chris_Meloni of my very own, right?” someone else joked.

Reynolds’ marketing agency also pointed out another plus side of Meloni’s workout preferences, with Maximum Effort Twitter account sharing the ad and writing: “This saves so much money on wardrobe.”

Peloton’s ad starring a naked Meloni comes after the actor revealed that he actually does like to exercise nude when he’s at home.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he told People in May, before adding that, when he’s at home, he “can do whatever I want”.