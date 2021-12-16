Peloton has removed its recent viral ad featuring Sex and the City star Chris Noth after sexual assault allegations were made against the actor.

The allegations, published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, include claims made by two women regarding Noth’s alleged behaviour.

According to the report, the alleged incidents involving the actor, who recently returned to his role as Mr Big in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, took place in 2004 and 2015.

Following the report, Peloton, which featured the actor in a commercial last week after his character died in the reboot’s first episode upon completion of a ride on the exercise bike, removed the ad from its official social media accounts.

Ryan Reynolds, whose marketing company Maximum Effort created the ad, also deleted the viral commerical from his social media accounts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Peloton said: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts”

Noth previously denied the accusations in a statement to the outlet, with the actor claiming that the allegations are “categorically false” and that the encounters were “consensual”.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross,” the actor said. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”