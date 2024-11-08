Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chynna Phillips has revealed the secret to her marriage with husband Billy Baldwin – by living separately.

In a new YouTube video shared on Sunday (November 3), the 56-year-old Wilson Phillips singer gave insight into her 30-year marriage with Baldwin, 61. Rather than sharing a home, Phillips explained they’ve chosen to live in separate houses, and even separate cities, in California.

“Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me. I don’t know if it’s working for Billster but I’m really happy with what we’re doing,” she began. “Basically, it’s totally unstructured.”

She recalled: “I said to Billy, ‘Look, why don’t we just do a little test run to see what it feels like to have me in Santa Barbara, you in Beverly Hills, and then we flip-flop. Then in between, we have date nights together, we have therapy, we have dinner with the children and we go to the beach or the museum.”

The singer said the couple enjoys a few days together, which she described as having “sleepovers and stuff.” However, Phillips admitted they avoid “forcing ourselves to be subjected to each other’s energy 24/7.” Though her actor husband is “a bit more reticent about the whole thing,” Phillips shared that he’s still willing to give their unconventional living situation a try.

The actor and the Wilson Phillips singer have been married since 1995 ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the video, she opened up about their unique setup while FaceTiming with the Sliver actor.

“I think that we’re onto something,” she told her husband. “I really do, because we enjoy each other’s company. It’s so hard to articulate to people that we’re madly in love, we really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don’t ever want to separate.”

“We just need a little time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another,” she added. “And it’s okay. I’m sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other.”

“The reality is you have the allergy,” he interjected. “You do things that, you know, sort of alter my energy sometimes.”

Chynna Phillips explains why living separately works for her and husband Billy Baldwin

Later in the video, Phillips shared that her faith influenced their decision to live separately.

“Where in the Bible does it say that I have to live under the same roof 24/7 with my husband? Can you please find me that scripture?” she noted. “I mean, I have to take care of him, I have to be kind to him, I have to be gentle to him. I have to obey him or, what is the word, submit.”

She added: “I will submit when I’m around.”

The couple, who’ve been married since 1995, share three adult children: daughters Jameson, 24, and Brooke, 19, along with son Vance, 22.