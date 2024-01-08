Fans applaud Cillian Murphy accepting Golden Globe with wife’s lipstick on his nose

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cillian Murphy accepted his Golden Globe last night with lipstick all over his face.

During the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday 7 January, the Irish actor was given the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in Motion Picture, Drama for his role in Oppenheimer - beating out Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, and Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers.

Before accepting his award on stage, Murphy’s wife Yvonne McGuinness gave him a kiss on his face and attempted to wipe the red lipstick from his nose. But while giving his acceptance speech for the award, the Peaky Blinders star asked the audience: “First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just gonna leave it.”

Following his speech, many fans took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to gush over Murphy mentioning his wife kissing him. “Cillian Murphy giving his Golden Globes speech with lipstick all over his face from his wife kissing him? Neeeed a real lover boy like that,” one post on the platform read.

Another X user agreed, writing: “That’s a man that really loves his wife so much.”

“Just how a real healthy relationship supposed to look like,” wrote a third person.

“AMAZING!!” someone else began. “Cillian Murphy stepping up to accept a Golden Globe with his wife’s lipstick all over his face? That’s the stuff of real relationship goals! I mean, here’s this seriously talented actor, probably all geared up to give the speech of his life, and yet there he is, unknowingly sporting a smack of love right on his face. It’s so refreshingly un-Hollywood and hilariously sweet.”

They continued: “In that moment, he’s not just the intense guy from Peaky Blinders; he’s every one of us who’s ever had a bit of food on our face or our hair sticking up and had someone love us enough to say, ‘You’re a mess, but you’re my mess.’ It breaks down the whole untouchable celebrity vibe and shows a bit of real, relatable life.”

Despite many people focusing on the lipstick on Murphy’s face, he continued his speech by addressing Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who also won a Golden Globe that night for Best Director. “I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different. The level or rigor of the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master,” he said.

“I want to thank Chris [Nolan] and Emma [Thomas] for having complete faith in me for 20 years. One of the most beautiful things about being an actor is you can’t do it on your own. And we have the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie,” Murphy continued. “They were magic and some of them are here today: Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie.”

“Thank you to Donna Langley and everyone at Universal for believing in this movie since the beginning. To all my fellow nominees, if you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends, your stunning work, I salute you,” Murphy concluded. “To my mom, the rest of my team, thank you so much. To my family, I’m the luckiest man and I love you.”

Murphy and McGuinness, who is an Irish visual artist, have been married since 2004. They share two sons together: Malachy, born in 2005, and Aran, born in 2007.