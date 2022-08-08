How to cook showstopping summer dishes with Circulon cookware

"A bad workman blames his tools" is the well known phrase. There’s truth in it though – if your kit isn’t up to the job, neither will you be.

Having the right cookware in the kitchen means your culinary skills can be transformed from mediocre to marvellous, just by your elevating your equipment. Enter Circulon’s SteelShield™ C-series cookware.

The brand was founded in 1985, and has been a pioneer in cookware technology ever since. The brand has been constantly innovating, always with home cooks in mind, striving to help amateurs feel like professionals in their own kitchens.

Its latest technology is SteelShield™, a combination of tri-clad stainless steel and hybrid non-stick. This design means you’ve got the best of both worlds: the performance and quality of professional cookware, as well as the convenience and ease suited to home cooks.

Circulon’s award winning cookware is loved by chef Marcus Wareing who uses it in his professional kitchens. With more than 30 years in the industry, he knows a thing or two about what’s needed to make excellent cooking equipment. He praises the pans’ leading non-stick, even heat distribution technology, lifetime guarantee and their expertly constructed and ergonomic design.

(Circulon)

Marcus emphasises that these pans aren’t just for the professionals: “There seems to be this divide in thought that you should have professional-grade pans for working environments and off-the-shelf for the home. That simply doesn’t need to be the case when you have technology available like Circulon SteelShield™.”

So what’s the secret? The inside of the pans is uniquely engineered with rings that have little peaks. These protect the non-stick and are tough enough to endure all types of cooking, while the lower non-stick grooves prevent food getting stuck.

Aesthetically, the pans look the part and can seamlessly go from cooking on the hob, to serving straight from the pan onto the table too, thanks to the polished mirror finish. Every last element has been thought out in its design - the pans even feature the brand’s signature strong handles that stay cool, so you won’t risk burning your hands.

So, instead of serving up the same meals week in and week out, with the right pans, you can have the confidence to step outside of your comfort zone. As Marcus says: “The pans give you the confidence to be a little bolder with your recipe choices because you can implicitly trust their non-stick capabilities.” To help you up your seasonal recipe repertoire, these are the summer dishes and the Circulon SteelShield™ pieces you need.

Shop now and get 20 per cent off with our exclusive code: EXCL20

Why not try: Thai mussels with red chilli, lemongrass, ginger and coriander, served with a wedge of bread and salted butter

Seafood is one of life’s great pleasures, but it can be tricky to get right, and often the worry of getting it wrong can put us off even trying.

For this reason, many people avoid attempting them at home, and only eat them out at restaurants. But with a deep pan like this, which can hold a generous amount of mussels, you’re able to easily see when the mussels open up, and know immediately when they’re cooked. The SteelSheild™ technology also ensures even cooking temperatures throughout, so you can rest assured you’ll serve up a perfectly cooked feast for your guests.

(Circulon)

Cook mussels with: Circulon SteelShield™ nonstick stainless steel C-series 26cm stockpot | Buy Now (£145)

Why not try: Scrambled eggs, asparagus wrapped in Parma ham and served on lightly toasted sourdough bread

The secret to silky scrambled eggs? An excellent pan of course. No one wants the thin layer of brown, burnt, paper-like egg and bits of non-stick on their toast in the morning.

Thanks to the brand’s innovative SteelShield™ non-stick stainless steel, the non-stick will never crack or peel away. Instead, you’ll dish up creamy, delicious eggs every time. Circulon is so confident in its clever design that you can even use your metal spatula in here too. Yes, you read that correctly. It won’t scratch. And when you’re done, cleaning up is easier and more convenient as pans can even go in the dishwasher, and still be good as new afterwards.

(Circulon)

Cook scrambled eggs with: Circulon SteelShield™ non-stick stainless steel C-series frying pan | Buy now (£70)

Why not try: Creamy coconut hake fish curry

So many dishes start with sautéing onions. It may sound like a mundane part of a recipe, but it’s an essential base skill any good home cook needs to be able to master.

This pan’s wide base and low sides means you’re able to keep moving the onions so they evenly cook and turn a golden tinged colour. It also doesn’t matter what sort of hob you’re using, as the whole Circulon collection is suitable for all types, and they’ve even been especially optimised for induction cookers.

(Circulon )

Saute onions with: Circulon SteelShield™ nonstick stainless steel C-Series 30cm covered Sauteuse pan | Buy now (£160)

With the helping hand of the Circulon SteelShield C-series pots and pans, you can embrace your inner chef and feel confident, courageous, and fearless in the kitchen this summer and beyond.

Even better, Circulon is offering an exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Simply enter the code EXCL20 at the checkout for 20 per cent off full-priced items.