Clarins’ new Calm-Essentiel range is a soothing saviour for sensitive skin

If you’ve ever experienced the soreness and stinging that comes with a sensitive skin type – a type that 60 per cent of women say that they have – you’ll know how crucial it is to find gentle, effective products that you can rely on.

Everything from the weather to your stress levels can take its toll on sensitive skin, as can products with ingredients it doesn’t agree with – anything too harsh or intense can quickly weaken its natural defences and leave its barrier crying out for repair.

But if you’ve yet to find the holy grail line-up for your sensitive complexion and feel like you’ve tried everything to calm it already, don’t despair – there’s a brand new launch coming exclusively to Boots that could well and truly change the game for you and your skin.

Meet the new Clarins Calm-Essentiel collection, a calming trifecta of silky emulsion, oil and gel formulas that have been specifically designed for those prone to dryness, irritation and redness, with a minimum of 95 per cent natural origin ingredients in each product.

The secret that really sets this new launch apart? Scalreolide, an innovative molecule derived from clary sage that the team at Clarins’ laboratories have discovered protects skin’s sensory receptors, therefore reducing the common symptoms of sensitivity that can leave your face feeling tight, hot and uncomfortable.

Deploying this in harmony with other super nourishing, active ingredients such as organic camellia oil (an intensely hydrating wonder) and white horehound extract to protect against pollution, the Clarins Calm-Essentiel edit is one that can deliver impressive results all year round, even when you’re mid flare-up.

Given Clarins’ decades-long stellar track record of producing cult beauty buys that fly out of stores in record time, we’ve got a sneaking suspicion that the new Calm-Essentiel range will be on the shelves of every beauty insider in the know in no time when it launches.

Want to join them and get your own skin back on track? Whether you already know and love the existing Clarins collection or are a more recent convert to the brand, here’s everything that you need to know about these three new science-backed releases, and how to get your hands on them when they arrive exclusively at Boots on 17 June.

Calm-Essentiel Soothing Emulsion 50ml, £40

Calm-Essentiel Soothing Emulsion 50ml: £40, Boots.com (Clarins)

If you (and your skin) love a rich and silky emulsion, it’s highly likely that you’ll fall head over heels for the new Calm-Essentiel Soothing Emulsion at first touch.

A reliable staple product intended to be used as part of your day and night routine, its buttery texture feels instantly soothing upon application but the benefits of this offering don’t stop with that instant relief. Use it regularly and you should feel increased comfort and reduced irritation on an ongoing basis.

Calm-Essentiel Restoring Treatment Oil 30ml, £44

Calm-Essentiel Restoring Treatment Oil 30ml: £44, Boots.com (Clarins)

There’s nothing like a plumping, hydrating oil to give thirsty dry skin a much-needed quenching, and the Calm-Essentiel Restoring Treatment Oil has all of the hallmarks of a great one.

In addition to the aforementioned camellia oil, it contains organic apricot kernel oil, which softens, brightens and strengthens skin to return it to its former, less stressed-out glory. It couldn’t be easier to incorporate alongside your other skincare steps – simply massage a few drops of the blend into your face each night and watch the natural radiance of your skin return increasingly with every use. In fact, light a scented candle or two and set your Spotify to chill, and you could almost be in a spa, rather than standing over your bathroom sink.

Calm-Essentiel Redness Corrective Gel 30ml, £29

Calm-Essentiel Redness Corrective Gel 30ml: £29, Boots.com (Clarins)

For many, sensitivity and visible redness go hand in hand – and if that sounds familiar from your own reflection, the Calm-Essentiel Redness Corrective Gel could be another worthy addition to your skincare arsenal. It’s a refreshing delight to use, as the gel consistency practically melts into the skin (particularly lovely in the summer months, when you might be in need of something cooling, as well as calming).

Oh, and don’t be alarmed by its green hue when you dispense your first pump – this is actually some clever intentional colour correcting. Green pigments work to neutralise red tones and create a more even base, so it’s ideal if you’ve got some inflammation that you’re keen to balance out, and also means that this product is an excellent primer for make-up.

The inclusion of mother-of-pearl is another super savvy play from Clarins here too – think of how smooth and luminous a pearl is, and then imagine even a fraction of that translated to your skin…

The new Clarins Calm-Essentiel range will be available exclusively at Boots from 17 June, and in retailers nationwide from 29 July 2021.