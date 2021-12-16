Many British adults today will remember growing up with childhood classics like James and the Giant Peach, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, Pippi Longstocking and others with fondness.

However, children today may benefit more from reading if parents broaden their horizons and read them modern books that cover themes like diversity, homelessness and environmentalism, a major publisher has said.

Experts from the Oxford University Press (OUP) is urging parents to be more adventurous with bedtime story choices, so that children can be educated on global issues.