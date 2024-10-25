Customers who bought a Clif bar could get share of $12m settlement in compensation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Consumers who purchased Clif Bars or Clif Kid ZBars in recent years may now be eligible for compensation following a 2018 class-action lawsuit filed against its makers.

The lawsuit, Ralph Milan et al. v. Clif Bar & Co., claimed that the nutritional labels on the protein bars misled consumers by failing to disclose the products contained high levels of added sugar.

Clif Bars, for example, were promoted with the slogan “Nutrition for Sustained Energy,” while Clif Kid ZBars boasted phrases like “No High Fructose Corn Syrup” and “Nourishing Kids in Motion.” The packaging went on to highlight that these bars were crafted as “wholesome, delicious snacks made with organic ingredients” to fuel active kids.

It even claimed that the “blend of carbs, fiber, protein, and fat” provided sustained energy to keep children “zipping and zooming.” However, despite these wholesome claims, the lawsuit revealed that as much as 37 percent of the calories in these bars actually came from added sugar—a stark contrast to the healthy image these bars were promoting.

Clif Bar & Co. has agreed to a $12m settlement in response to the case. Representatives for Clif Bar and its parent company, Mondelez International, have yet to respond publicly.

Anyone who bought Clif Bars or Clif Kid ZBars between March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2023, may qualify for a portion of the settlement. Those in California and New York have an extended eligibility window, covering purchases made as far back as April 19, 2014. You may be entitled to compensation if you’ve purchased a Clif Bar product during these periods,

The amount you’re eligible to receive depends on how many bars you bought, and the great news is that most claims don’t even require proof of purchase.

Here’s how it breaks down: $5 if you bought up to 30 bars, $10 if you purchased between 31 and 60 bars, and $15 if your total exceeds 50 bars. However, if you’ve held onto those receipts, you could boost your compensation to $15 for the first 60 bars plus an additional $0.25 for each extra bar, capping out at $50.

Filing a claim is simple—just head to the class-action settlement website and click “Submit a Claim.” You’re limited to one claim form per household, but the process is straightforward. You’ll need to provide your name, contact details, and some information about your Clif Bar purchases.