CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.

At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want — sorry.”

Lemon chimed in and asked if she was referring to Republicans who wanted “restricted abortions”. Cupp responded with: “No, no, I was going on a different issue.”

As she continued with her point, Lemon said: “Did you lose your train of thought? I do it all the time.” Cupp agreed with him and laughed in response.

She then went on with her point and claimed that “a majority of Republicans oppose book bans” and “think that talking about race and learning about racism in school is a good thing”.

Lemon then spoke up again and continued to question Cupp about how she lost her train of thought for a moment.

“Is it fair to say this because I’m not a mommy, but is it mommy brain?,” he asked her, referring to a term that has been used when a mother forgets something after giving birth to her child.

Cupp responded with, “No, Don, I just forgot what I was going to say”. Lemon laughed and emphasised how he forgets what he’s “talking about all the time”.

He also told the political commentator that he and his colleagues were “not beating up on” her and were “just having fun”.

On Twitter, multiple viewers criticised Lemon and CNN itself, calling his “mommy brain” comment prejudiced against women.

“I look forward to ANY man on planet earth being chided on air for having “daddy brain”,” former View host Meghan McCain tweeted. “Misogynists run [the] media and are rarely ever held accountable for it.”

“Wow what a sexist comment from @donlemon to @secupp,” another person added. Not the first time Don has been super rude and unprofessional though. Just the type that @CNN likes.”

Other people claimed that Lemon should be fired from the program, after making an “ignorant” remark on the air.

“@DonLemon you should be fired for the mommy brain comment,” one wrote. “No violence comment while dining in rich area, continued racist comments should add up to fire you. Mansplaining, ignorant comment. What’s your excuse for all the stupid things you say?”

“Did you get mommy brain? You are a disgusting and should apologise,” another added. “Maybe you have mommy issues. This show needs to be cancelled along with other fake news!”

This isn’t the first time that Lemon’s comments have made headlines. He previously shared his thoughts about Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes, last week during CNN’s New Day. Although he praised the Duchess of Sussex for speaking out against “colourism,” he also said that she was coming from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man”.