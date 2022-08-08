Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home searched by FBI, former president says
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago club, the ex-president said in a statement Monday evening.
Mr Trump said his Florida residence was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” who, among other things, “broke into” a safe belonging to him.
The ex-president, whose push to overturn the 2020 election is currently under investigation by multiple federal grand juries in the District of Columbia, claims to have been “working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies” and called the raid “not necessary or appropriate”.
More follows...
