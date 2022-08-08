Trump news – live: Ex-president again hints at 2024 presidential run during Texas speech
Former president Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
“We will make America proud again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again,” the former US president said.
Mr Trump has kept the door open for his presidential run through crowdfunding and rallies, without officially confirming his ambitions.
Yesterday, former New Jersey governor and Mr Trump's former adviser Chris Christie estimated dead even odds of the former president running for office again.
“Am I convinced Donald Trump’s going to run for president? I am not convinced. I believe it’s a 50-50 shot right now whether he runs or he doesn’t,” Mr Christie told ABC’s This Week.
Meanwhile, at the CPAC conference, Mr Trump claimed that Jan 6 riots at the US Capitol and the alleged 2020 right-wing militia scheme to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer were both “fake” government plots.
“The sting that they did involving Gretchen Whitmer was fake, just like those who instigated January 6,” Mr Trump said. “It was a fake deal, fake. It was a fake deal.”
Trump pleads to supporters for donations to help him sue CNN
More than a week after threatening to sue CNN, Donald Trump has asked his supporters on his email list to contribute money to help him fight his lawsuit against the outlet.
Mr Trump said late last month that he would sue CNN and “other media outlets” for dismissing his voter fraud claims.
In a 282-page letter which the former US president’s attorney sent to CNN chief Chris Licht last month, the lawyer argued that the cable network defamed Mr Trump, calling him a liar for his unproven voter fraud allegations and “consistently fed a narrative that denounced President Trump’s legitimacy and competency”.
Vishwam Sankaran reports.
Trump pleads to supporters for donations to help him sue CNN
‘Add your name IMMEDIATELY to show your support for my upcoming lawsuit against Fake News CNN’
