Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Colin Jost gave a sweet shoutout to his wife Scarlett Johansson while taking the stage at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

The 41-year-old comedian made a joke about his partner’s immense success in Hollywood while he headlined the dinner on 27 April in Washington, DC. During his speech, shared via MSNBC, he hilariously compared himself to Doug Emhoff, who is the husband of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

“Doug, as you can tell by all the comments about my wife, I’m also used to being the Second Gentleman,” he said, noting how the spouse of the first female vice president has been referred to as the Second Gentleman.

However, later in the speech, he still acknowledged how grateful he is for Johansson – whom he shares his two-year-old son, Cosmo, with. The Black Widow star also shares an eight-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

“I want to thank my wife for enduring lots of jokes and for agreeing to individually meet everyone in this room right after the ceremony,” he said. “That’s really special honey, thank you. Don’t be shy, come right up. She hates privacy.”

On Saturday, the couple first posed on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ dinner. For the occasion, the actor wore a white strapless gown, with a matching shawl around her neck and red lipstick, while her husband opted for a classic black suit and bowtie.

Ever since they tied the knot in 2020 Johansson and Jost have been notorious for keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they have shared a few details about their dynamic over the years.

During an interview with People in June, Johansson praised Jost for helping care for their newborn son, Cosmo, who was born eight weeks before she began filming Asteroid City in 2021.

“I hadn’t worked – not just because I had a baby, but there was Covid. So I hadn’t shot anything in like, three years or something like that,” she explained, before specifying that Jost was able to go to the film set with her.

“He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night,” she said. “It’s great when it’s your partner there to help you do it.”

During an appearance on CBS Mornings earlier that month, she also shared some of the keys to her successful marriage with Jost, including how they “laugh a lot” and always “communicate with one another”.

“I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted,” she explained. “I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’”