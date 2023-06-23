Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlett Johansson has praised her husband Colin Jost for being “incredibly helpful” in taking care of their son Cosmo while she was busy filming Asteroid City.

The Avengers star, 38, began shooting for the new film by Wes Anderson just eight weeks after she gave birth to her son in August 2021.

Asked how she was able to go back to work so shortly after giving birth, Johansson said she had “a lot of help”.

She told People in 10’s Makho Ndlovu: “I hadn’t worked – not just because I had a baby, but there was Covid. So I hadn’t shot anything in like, three years or something like that.”

Ndlovu asked if Saturday Night Live star Jost was able to go on set with her, to which Johansson responded: “He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night.

“It’s great when it’s your partner there to help you do it.”

Jost announced that Johansson gave birth to their first child together through Instagram, less than a week after he confirmed she was pregnant at a stand-up comedy show.

The Black Widow star also has a six-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and Jost married in October 2020 after three years of dating. Earlier this year, she opened up about their relationship and said the pair “laugh a lot” and always “communicate with one another and check in”.

She also recently spoke candidly about motherhood and explained that having a toddler makes her feel like she is in an “emotionally abusive relationship”.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Johansson recalled how things changed when Rose turned three.

“I remember my daughter when she was two, I said, ‘This is great’. I don’t know what everybody is talking about.’ And then she turned three, and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship,” she said.

“Very intense emotional swings and so bossy and adamant, and like, it’s just crazy. And, also these huge mood swings, constant mood swings.”

Asteroid City is out in cinemas now.