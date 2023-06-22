Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has opened up about how her busy filming schedule is impacting the amount of time she can spend with her husband, Joe Swash.

The former X Factor star, 33, is in the midst of filming two TV series simultaneously. She is the host of the BBC’s Sort Your Life Out and will present a new Channel 4 show titled Brickin’ It.

But the demanding work schedule means Solomon has had to leave her house at dawn every day for the last several weeks.

She gave her followers an update on Instagram Stories while getting ready at 5.30am for another busy day of shooting and reflected on how difficult it has been for Swash, who currently stays at home with their blended family.

While shaving her legs, she said: “Poor Joe. I got in last night and I was like, ‘Hi babe’. He was like, ‘I don’t see you anymore’.

“I just leave at 6am in the morning every day and I don’t get back until about 9pm at night. I do feel bad because I think being home with the kids is sometimes harder than going to work, isn’t it?”

Solomon and Swash share three children, three-year-old Rex, one-year-old daughter Rose and four-month-old Belle. She also has son Zachary, 14, from her previous relationship with Dean Cox, and 10-year-old Leighton, whom she shares with ex-fiance Aaron Barham. Swash also has a son, Harry, 15, from a previous relationship.

The Loose Women star continued in her Instagram Story: “[Joe] just doesn’t have that relief of me getting home and him being like, ‘Ah, it’s your turn!’ I’m getting home and everyone’s asleep.

“Sometimes I get jealous of him because I’m like, ‘Aw, you’re at home with the kids and the babies and I’m so jealous’.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash pose with five of their children (Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

“But it’s not easy, is it? Having all the kids and doing all the school runs, cooking all the dinner… So I think he’s a bit like, ‘When is this filming going to be over?!’”

The couple welcomed Bella in February, just two months after announcing the “surprise” pregnancy.

Solomon explained to her followers that she would not “usually” film two shows at the same time, but Bella’s birth meant she had to redo her filming schedule.

“Because we had Bella and she was such a happy surprise, I had to cancel all my filming dates that would have been in the spring. Then I would have done one of them in the summer,” she said.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcome their newborn daughter (Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

“So instead, we’re having to do both of them in the summer so we’re not shooting in the winter when it’s cold and getting dark really quickly.”

But she added that she is “grateful” to have the opportunity to “do things like this”, which she was wanted “for years”.

Recently, Swash recalled an unforgettable incident from the early days of his and Solomon’s relationship.

In a special episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa that aired in May, which showed unseen moments from the all-star series, Swash shared the anecdote about Solomon having an extreme vomiting accident after they “got drunk on red wine”.

Solomon and Swash first met on the set of I’m A Celebrity in 2010, which saw the singer take home the title of Queen of the Jungle. They married in July 2022 at their home in Essex.