Joe Swash has shared an unforgettable memory from the early stages of his relationship with wife Stacey Solomon.

The former EastEnders actor has been with the presenter and one-time X Factor contestant since early 2016, with the couple marrying last July.

Between them, Swash and Solomon share six children: three together, as well as Solomon’s two sons and Swash’s son from previous relationships.

Both have also walked away victorious after competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Swash won the eighth series in 2008, while Solomon was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010.

A special episode of I’m a Celebrity... South Africa aired on Friday (19 May), showing unseen moments from the recently concluded all-star season. During his return to the camp for this season, Swash, 41, told his campmates an anecdote from one of his first evenings with Solomon.

“One of the first times I met Stacey we got drunk on red wine, but Stacey is definitely not a drinker,” Swash began in the previously unseen clip.

“She came back to my house and she said, ‘I’ll tell you what, instead of me getting the lift up I’ll race you up the stairs’ – she was drunk.”

Unfortunately for Solomon, 33, her limited experience with alcohol and the adrenaline of climbing the stairs quickly led to disastrous results.

Swash continued: “By the time she got to the top of the stairs and got into my house before me, I went into the bathroom – when she’d run, all the alcohol had mixed around her body.

“She puked all up the walls and puked on my mirror, it was brilliant mate.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Getty Images)

Swash clarified that the unsavoury accident didn’t bother him as he was already smitten with the Loose Women panellist. “There’s not much she could do that would put me off her,” he added.

Though Solomon and Swash’s romance began in 2016, the pair had been friends for years before, having met on the set of I’m a Celebrity.

While hosting a spin-off series of the ITV celebrity survival show in Australia, the actor realised he had feelings for Solomon and attempted to kiss her at her hotel room door.

“It was like kissing a wall, and then she just shut the door and I thought, ‘No!’” he told to the campmates.

“I must have gotten under her skin... as soon as I landed [back in the UK], two weeks later, I went straight to her house and then that was it, we’ve been together ever since.”