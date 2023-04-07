Woman shares a look into ‘the most disgusting college house that has ever existed’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has shared a tour of her home, which she called the “most disgusting college house to have ever existed.”

Katelyn, @katelynharuko, shared photos of her space in a TikTok post, which begin with a description of the different images: “Things in my college house that are legitimate hazards to my health.” The post continued with an image of a broken window that didn’t have a screen attached to it.

She described how the window broke, writing: “My roommate got drunk and punched the glass out of our windows,” before sarcastically adding a heart eyes emoji. The next photo showed a photo of a dirty sink covered in globs of snot, which Katelyn said were not hers.

The student then showed a picture of her kitchen sink which was filled with dirty water and dishes. She noted that her house’s “garbage disposal didn’t work”. She went on to share one picture of her “above ground pool” and explained that “three squirrels drowned” in it.

She also included a photo of the pool, which she said got destroyed “after three weeks”. The pool was turned completely upside down due to the Santa Ana winds in California.

The rest of her photos pointed out some of the dishes and food in her sink, including “a whole sandwich”. She seemingly criticised her roommate when showcasing the dirty plates and bowls in the kitchen, writing: “Dishes pile up for weeks at a time and they’re not even in the sink, but on the counter where I cook.”

Another picture poked fun at some of the food in a bowl: “U want some ground beef with that oil.”

She then showed some of the dirt next to the area where “soap is held” and the “mystery goo” next to her refrigerator. The post ended with a photo of shoes and flowers in her backyard’s unlit fire pit, which she jokingly called: “Modern art.”

She then shared a follow up video about living in “the most disgusting college house that has ever existed”. The video began with Katelyn sharing photos of empty boxes piled up, which she said were her roommate’s “half opened packages”. She noted that while she “usually doesn’t care” if the packages are “in the hallway” her roommate had “left the country” for a trip.

“She is no longer in America and she left her half open boxes in the communal hallway for 10 days,” the student continued, before pointing out the dirty dishes that her roommate apparently left in the sink. She showed that her side of the sink only had a bowl and glass in it, while her roommate’s side was filled with pans and bowls.

“Genuinely, how do you leave this in the sink knowing that you’re going to be out of the country for 10 days,” she continued. “They’re not even like empty washed out dishes. This is a whole bowl of spaghetti and curdled cheese.”

She then showed a picture of her floor, noting that her roommate dropped habanero peppers while cooking and never picked them up.

“I simply refuse to pick up their food off of the floor because I do it literally all the time,” she said. “Last week, there was a piece of pepperoni, I don’t eat pepperoni, that was on the floor for two weeks until I finally, finally went and picked it up.”

Katelyn shared a picture of her fridge, pointing out that the bottom shelf was hers, and then looked at her roommate’s shelf, which was filled with “open packages of meat”. She pointed out a bottle that was “sitting in an open pan of pork chops”.

The video continues by showing powder strewn about, a “disgusting” dirt-covered sponge, and a spoon “with mystery fluid on it” stuck to “a plastic pizza coupon”.

Katelyn concluded her video with a photo of the sink and explained why using it “bothers” her “the most”, since its filled with her roommate’s snot.

“When I saw these in the sink, it wasn’t even a side eye, it was like a full on blank stare. What do you think is going to happen to your snot if you don’t run water over it,” she added.

As of 7 April, her two videos have more than 532,00 views, with TikTok users in the comments sharing their candid thoughts and reactions to Katelyn’s space.

“Girl please do NOT put your stuff on the bottom shelf. Take the top shelf so your food doesn’t get contaminated,” one wrote, while another asked: “How do u not have bugs everywhere.”

A third said: “THE RAW MEET WITH THE BEER ON IT OMG.”

Other viewers shared their experiences when having roommates.

“Having roommates really made me realise that not everyone is taught basic respect and cleanliness,” one said.

“Reminiscing when my roommates left a smear of butter on the floor for days then left for winter break,” another added.

The Independent has contacted Katelyn for comment.