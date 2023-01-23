Clever cat caught on video doorbell trying to get back into house

A clever cat has learned how to use a video doorbell to get let back into the house by his owner.

The eight-month-old ginger puss, named Izzy, surprised Amanda De’Arth by turning up not at a cat flap, but on her phone.

Footage shows him climbing into frame and triggering the app, meowing back as his owner speaks to him.

“You can see him looking around to see where my voice was coming from,” Amanda said.

“He then looked directly at the camera as if to say, ‘let me in!’”

Izzy has repeated the trick five times, according to Amanda.

