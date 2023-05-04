How is the coronation being celebrated around the UK and Commonwealth?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The eyes of the world will be on London when the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey this Saturday, but celebrations will stretch far and wide beyond the capital, with events taking place in all UK nations and across the Commonwealth.

So, what will be happening where?England

Two thousand guests will gather in Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation, and London will be filled with eager royal fans trying to catch a glimpse of the historic coronation on May 6.

Then, on May 7, the Coronation Concert – hosted by Hugh Bonneville and featuring Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie – will take place at Windsor Castle. Sunday will also be the day of many street parties and Big Coronation Lunches

The extra Bank Holiday on Monday has been dubbed The Big Help Out, set aside for volunteering in a tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

Buckingham Palace said the day “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

Events will also be taking place at historic locations and local community hotspots alike (a map and list of those events can be found here). More unusual events, such as a wrestling match in Radstock and a football tournament in Middlesborough, will also attract supporters.

Scotland

The Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf will be heading south of the border to Westminster for the event, and in Scotland itself, there will be screenings in major cities.

Beach parties, BBQs and street parties are taking place in Dornoch, Dunbeath, Stronsay, The Cairngorms and The Highlands, with celebrations reaching almost every corner of the remotest parts of Scotland.

Northern Ireland

Screenings of proceedings will be taking place across Northern Ireland, with some planned in Antrim, Lisburn, Coleraine and more. Similarly, Coronation carnivals may prove popular in spots like Dromore, and big paddles and walks will be happening in many local communities, particularly in coastal towns.

Wales

While First Minister Mark Drakeford attends the coronation in London, Wales is putting on a big show for the long weekend.

You will be able to watch a live screening of the coronation at Cardiff Castle and in Cardiff Bay, Bute Park will also be home to a Foodies Festival, including musical acts like Scouting For Girls. Cardiff Castle will also be hosting a ‘Right Royal Picnic’ in the park with free entry. Penarth will be home to fireworks from the pier and Big Lunches will take place in every corner of the nation.

Some junior Welsh rugby sides will also participate in events in honour of the coronation.

Hong Kong

Members and non-members of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club have been invited to a formal King’s Coronation Dinner by The Commonwealth Chamber Hong Kong and the Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch, where the ceremony can be watched with lots of wine and food, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in central Hong Kong.

The Falkland Islands

The Falkland Islands will be hosting a variety of events across the weekend, including a royal fancy dress party for kids and a live music and karaoke event for teens and young adults on the Island.

There will also be a special afternoon tea for people who remember the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, organised by The Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust.

British Virgin Islands

The Coronation Cup, hosted by the BVI Yacht Club in the British Virgin Islands, will be an exciting race and sail from Tortola to Peter Island in honour of the coronation. There will be a picnic followed by a community beach clean on May 8.

Canada

As he is the king of Canada too, Canadians will celebrate Charles, with the Peace Tower – as well as other federal buildings in Canada’s Capital Region – illuminated in emerald green to mark the event. Landmarks across the country are encouraged to participate in this initiative.

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society will be creating educational materials commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III and his ties to Canada. These resources will highlight two priority areas, the environment and Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

In a more local fashion on coronation day, volunteers will also host a community coronation breakfast in Dufferin, Ontario.

Australia

In Australia, the coronation is being celebrated with Sandown Race Day, where The Melbourne Racing Club have renamed one of their biggest race days the King’s Coronation Cup in honour of the occasion. The same was previously done for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

A big British lunch is also being hosted on the Gold Coast.