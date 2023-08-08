When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, it can be tricky knowing where to start and how to act. Bitcoin has increased in value by almost 70 per cent since the start of 2023, but unless you had your finger on the pulse this latest rise could well have passed you by.

This is where a copy trading platform like ICONOMI can help. The London­ based, FCA-registered crypto investment platform connects users with experienced traders, giving you the opportunity to mirror their trades, learn from them , and build your investment confidence.

Instead of picking which of over 5,000 tokens and coins to invest in, then working out when best to sell or to make further investments, ICONOMI lets users copy Crypto Strategies of the most successful traders. What exactly is a Crypto Strategy? Crypto Strategies are collections of crypto assets.

That way, you can pick a trader to copy, decide how much you want to invest, then let your portfolio copy theirs . No more wondering which cryptocurrencies to invest in, or when to buy and, crucially, when to sell.

Intended as an investment platform that appeals to beginners and experts alike, ICONOMI offers a viable alternative to traditional models of investment, in a bid to bring crypto investment on par with more mainstream markets. Users can create their account for free , then either pick their own crypto to invest in through ICONOMI’s user-friendly interface, or copy the trades of a more experienced user.

(Iconomi)

On the other hand, experienced users who want to save time while building their crypto portfolio can automatically rebalance their portfolio in minutes, secure investments with stop-loss and profit-taking rules, and access the best prices and liquidity with vetted coins.

Open to trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the system relieves users of the complexity of working with multiple crypto exchanges, placing orders, transferring coins between exchanges and safely storing their crypto.

You can browse between 200 public crypto investment strategies or jump straight to the most copied ones. ICONOMI also offers over 150 cryptocurrencies at the best market prices, thanks to its trading engine and its ability to find the best price from the top ten crypto exchanges.

When it comes to trading, lack of knowledge can feel like a significant barrier to entry. In the UK, 36 per cent of adults say thinking about their financial situation makes them feel worried - according to the 2021 Money and Pensions Service’s Financial Wellbeing Survey, and 45 per cent don’t feel confident managing their money. This is where copy trading can help.

By setting up an ICONOMI account that mirrors the moves of skilled traders, you remove the stress of managing a crypto portfolio yourself, while also learning valuable trading strategies from those who have a strong track record.

(Iconomi)

As well as offering a crypto trading service for individuals, ICONOMI recently launched a B2B service . This is intended for businesses who want to gain exposure to the digital asset market by allocating a small percentage of their company assets to crypto. Not only can business owners diversify into the cryptocurrency market, but they can also create a portfolio that copies the investments of more experienced professional investors, who have consistently outperformed the market.

Also aimed at family offices interested in allocating a small percentage of their portfolio to crypto, ICONOMI’s B2B service lets users set automatic rebalancing parameters. The compliant, FCA-registered B2B service lets crypto enthusiasts structure their setup more efficiently. ICONOMI allows users to invest through different account types, including companies, trusts and pensions.

It is vitally important to remember that copy trading is a form of financial investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results, your investment can lose value, and you should only invest an amount of money you can comfortably afford to lose.

ICONOMI does not provide investment advice. Crypto assets are unregulated and highly speculative. There is no consumer protection and your capital is at risk.