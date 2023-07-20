Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Constance Wu has revealed that she welcomed her second child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

The actor, 41, shared the baby news in a teaser of an upcoming episode of the PRETTYSMART podcast. During the conversation, host Danielle Robay recalled how Wu dedicated her book, Making a Scene, to her and Kattner’s two-year-old daughter. As Wu noted that her memoir came out before her “son was born,” she ended up revealing that she had given birth to her second baby.

“Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son,” Wu, who first revealed that she was pregnant in February, said.

The teaser continued with Wu recalling how “shocked” she and Kattner were when learning that they were having a son.

“They were like: ‘You’re having a boy,’” the Crazy Rich Asians star recalled, before mimicking her surprised reaction to the news. “And I was like: ‘Are you sure?’”

After she noted there are “differences” between raising a son and a daughter, she revealed she didn’t feel nervous about having a second child.

“A lot of differences I’m experiencing are like, he’s just a different person [than her daughter],” she explained. “It’s our second kid, so we have less anxiety around it, we’ve done it before. It’s still early, he’s still a little nugget.”

In February, Wu took to Instagram to reveal that she and Kattner were expecting another baby. At the time, she posted a photo of herself pointing at her growing baby bump.

“Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby number two coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

Wu and the musician are notoriously private about their personal and family life, as the couple is yet to publicly reveal what their first child’s name is.

However, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2021, she confirmed that she’d given birth to her first baby and gushed over her daughter.

“I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She’s the best, she’s the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt,” she said, before clarifying that she was referring to congenital melanocytosis, a type of birthmark. “Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022, Wu also opened up about managing her professional and personal life. She confessed that, after welcoming her daughter, her first day back at work was “hard”.

“I missed my baby,” she said, noting that she was filming for Amazon’s The Terminal List at the time. “It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many moms go through on their first day back at work.”

The Fresh off the Boat star also revealed that, in the midst of these feelings, she leaned on co-star Chris Pratt for support, since he’s also a parent.

“He has another newborn now, but around the same time back then, Katherine and I had our babies around the same time,” Wu recalled, referring to Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. “Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through - Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set. I’m really fortunate to have had him as my partner.”