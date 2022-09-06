Who can get the £150 cost of living payment and what date will it be paid?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six million people with a disability will receive a £150 payment to help counter the effects of the cost of living crisis in September.

In an statement on Tuesday (23 August), the UK government said the payments acknowledge the higher costs people with disabilities face. These include costs relating to care and mobility needs.

The one-off payment comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for people with disabilities who are on low incomes.

Chloe Smith, the minister for disabled people, health and work, said the payment intends to “help reduce the financial pressure on the most vulnerable”.

“This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs,” Smith said.

“We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi commented: “We know that rising prices faced by many countries around the world are a significant worry for many people here in the UK, especially those most vulnerable to additional costs.

“Today’s announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead.”

Who is eligible for the £150 payment?

People are struggling to make ends meet (Getty Images)

People who receive disability benefits may be eligible for the payment.

These benefits include a disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult and child), Armed Forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance and war pension mobility supplement.

You must have received a payment for one of these benefits on 25 May 2022, the government said.

How do I get the payment and when will it be paid?

Energy prices are set to increase further (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The payments will be made automatically, so the public does not need to take any action.

Those who had confirmed payment of a qualifying disability benefit for 25 May will be paid shortly after the payment window opens on 20 September.

For those awaiting confirmation of their disability benefits or waiting to be assessed for eligibility of the benefits, the process may take longer but the payments will still be automatic.

The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of 20 September, the government said.