Could Ayurveda’s ancient herb be the answer to your menopause symptoms?

It may well be a natural stage of a woman’s life, but we don’t all experience menopause equally. While hot flushes and trouble sleeping may be common symptoms for one, emotional or mental imbalance may be a side-effect for another. It can be an unpredictable journey, but no matter what your symptoms supplement brand Feel can help you take back control.

Menopause usually affects women between the ages of 45-55 (but it can also happen earlier) and is diagnosed after you’ve gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Yet, there’s also a transitional phase earlier (sometimes as early as mid-30s) known as perimenopause. This is before your periods stop when menopause symptoms set in due to declining female hormone levels.

Characteristic symptoms of both perimenopause and menopause can be physical, commonly hot flushes, night sweats, sleep problems and vaginal dryness, but these hormonal changes can affect mental wellbeing too.

Once a taboo subject, more and more women are finally willing to share their own personal experiences with perimenopause and menopause. Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, and closer-to-home Davina McCall are just some of the celebrities who have been willing to open up about the physical and mental changes. And as we know, it’s good for our mental health to talk. It also leads us to be more educated about this hormonal phase, unlike the generations that went before us.

Feel uses KSM-66® Ashwagandha - a patented and the most powerful form of Ashwagandha version backed by 24 clinical studies

Mood changes, anxiety, fatigue, brain fog and loss of memory and concentration are just some of the symptoms we now know can be part of the change too. You can speak to your GP about Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), and simple lifestyle changes including exercising, and eating well can help manage symptoms too. But there’s also a non-hormonal, natural alternative for those looking to boost their mental wellbeing.

Enter, Feel’s Ashwagandha + Mushroom Complex: a 100% plant-derived supplement. Backed by science to support your mental health through perimenopause and menopause. The capsules are packed with Ashwagandha: one of the most important ancient herbs used in Ayurvedic medicine. An adaptogen powerhouse that can aid mental performance, memory and cognition.

"I am always on the look out for evidence based, well researched and ethical supplements for my clients. Whilst I promote a 'food first' approach, we all need a little help sometimes. I have been personally trialling the Ashwagandha and whilst evidence is still emerging on this herb, I have found a sharp increase in focus and productivity." - Angela Clucas, Registered Nutritionist and Fat Loss Coach, BSC, MSc, SENr

And right now, couldn't be a better time to try it

Feel Ashwagandha + Mushroom Complex

Thus Ayurvedic powerhouse have been shown to help reduce stress, regulate mood and provide comfort during the menopause transition

Type: Capsules

Servings: 2 per day

Vegan? Yes

Gluten-free? Yes

GMO-free? Yes

Feel has earned its position as a leading brand in the wellness space, with their high-grade vitamins, supplements and functional beauty products. Designed with no artificial fillers, bulking agents or colours, you only get a potent mix of Ashwagandha, mushrooms, botanicals and vitamin B in these supplements as a natural cocktail to combating mental and emotional imbalance.

What is Ashwagandha?

Feel's blend also includes 3 adaptogenic functional mushrooms – boasting a host of benefits from deep clarity, to natural calming properties

Used in traditional Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is one of the stand-out ancient herbs used in the ancient Indian system of alternative medicine. It’s an adaptogen, a plant that helps the body respond to stress, anxiety and fatigue that’s been used for thousands of years.

You’ll find the world’s most potent Ashwagandha extract in Feel’s Ashwagandha + Mushroom Complex. KSM-66® Ashwagandha is a patented version that only comes from the powerful root (not the leaves) for the highest, full-spectrum concentration. It’s backed by 24 clinical studies1 as a powerful mood regulator, alleviating stress and anxiety and boosting memory and concentration.

Teamed with another effective patented adaptogen, you’ll also find the supplements packed with Affron:® a saffron extract that’s supported by 9 clinical trials2 to benefit mental wellbeing, reduce stress and boost cognitive function.

What’s more, the healing power of mushrooms has been well documented. Therefore, Feel have added 3 of the most powerful to the blend: Cordyceps, Reishi and Lion’s Mane. All further supporting mood, mental wellbeing, cognitive function and helping to regulate sleep.

5 benefits of Ashwagandha for perimenopause and menopause

Let the research and science speak for itself with these main ways Ashwagandha can help you manage your menopause symptoms…

1. Relief from hot flushes

Ashwagandha’s adaptogen qualities help maintain hormonal balance and support the body’s stress response leading to reduced hot flushes in both length and frequency.3

2. Stress reduction and mood regulation

Stress and mood swings are common menopause symptoms, but Ashwagandha can regulate cortisol levels4 allowing you to say relaxed and balanced.

3. Improves memory and focus

Whether it be memory loss, brain fog or lack of concentration troubling you, Ashwagandha has been proven5 to support cognitive function for better memory retention and clarity.

4. Boosts energy

Fight fatigue with Ashwagandha’s ability to enhance vitality, so you can get on with your day-to-day. Several studies have shown the ancient herb improves energy levels across subjects.

5. Supports bone health

The severe decline in estrogen levels during menopause increases the risk of osteoporosis, but research6 shows Ashwagandha improves bone health by increasing bone mineral density.

Try Ashwagandha now in Feel's Ashwagandha + Mushroom Complex

