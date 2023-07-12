Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple revealed that after sending wedding invites to their favourite celebrities and brands, they’ve received a few responses.

Megan, who goes by the username @megiipierson, posted a video on TikTok last month to share that she and her partner, Dylan, got their first response from one of the brands. Back in May, Megan first posted on TikTok to reveal that she and Dylan sent a “wrong batch” of invitations to their “favourite celebrities”, as opposed to throwing the invites away.

In her recent video, the pair showcased the package that Chick-Fil-A sent them, after receiving the wedding invite. The couple, who are based in Canada, went on to open the red box, while noting that they’ve never had food from the restaurant chain before.

Dylan went on to read a letter that he and his partner received from the brand, reciting: “Hi Megan and Dylan, thank you for inviting us to your wedding. Although we can’t attend in person, we hope you enjoy all the goodies.”

Megan continued the video, which has more than 4.6m views, by showcasing the other items in the box, including a stuffed cow, with a sign on it that read: “Eat more Chikin.” The next gifts included pairs of socks, a plastic waffle fries toy, and a coupon for a free item at Chick-Fil-A. The couple also got a tote bag with logo designs from the restaurant on it.

Last week, Megan posted a second TikTok video where she surprised Dylan with another wedding invite reply from a popular brand, her and her partner’s favourite Major League Baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

She went on to read out the letter from the baseball team, which said: “It is always great to hear the story of our fans who find each other and share the grand slam feeling of love. On behalf of the entire Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, we’d like to congratulate you on your wedding and wish you a lifetime of happiness together.”

After Dylan noted that the letter was “pretty neat,” Megan poked fun at how the company didn’t send them any specific gifts.

“Unfortunately no tickets or season tickets for that matter, so a little bummed out about that,” she said, before her partner told her not to be “too greedy”. She concluded her video by thanking the team for the reply to their wedding invite.

In their May TikTok video, the pair first revealed that they sent their wedding invites to celebrities and brands while on a trip to the US. As the footage showed the pair writing on the invites, Megan also specified that each invitation included “a personal note explaining what that artist, actor, company, or celebrity meant to” them.

She concluded her video with clips of her and Dylan bringing the invites at a post office in Nashville, Tennessee.

“As we we’re from Canada, we were worried about paying for International Shipping, but since we already had our #Bachelor & #Bachelorette trip in #Nashville planned, we just brought our #weddinginvitations with us and shipped them from Nashville which was way more affordable!” Megan wrote in the caption. “Let’s see if we get any responses.”

In a follow-up video, the pair noted that while they’re “not expecting” or “wanting” these celebrities to come to their wedding, they just wanted to try the viral trend. Dylan also joked that the viewers who thought they were “petty” for asking for “free stuff” from brands were “jealous”.

Throughout the last year, people on TikTok have revealed how they’ve sent invites to major brands and celebrities, in hopes of getting a response, which could be some form of a gift. In a TikTok video posted in August 2022, @kennedy.fredrickson showcased the wedding invites she was sending some of which were addressed to Taco Bell, Crocs, Las Croix, and Guy Fieri.

Speaking to Insider, the couple confirmed that they sent over 50 invites to different celebrities and brands, including Bath & Body Works, Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, Wayne Gretzky, Dolly Parton, and Tiger Woods.

The Independent has contacted Megan for comment.