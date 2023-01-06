It doesn’t take much for a good TV to enhance your viewing experience from the comfort of your living room, but the quality that separates the good from the unmissable is in the finer detail where it really matters.

Those become more noticeable with a stunning high-contrast display with HDR, or the cinematic surround sound that gives the action on-screen substance. Those exhilarating moments, the roar of a stadium or the delicate sound of a pin drop, are were that quality lies. They’re easy to miss, so it’s all about capturing them to their fullest.

For a limited time only, save on selected Samsung soundbars when bought with any Samsung TV - valid until January 24

Even those classic favourites aren’t encumbered by technological drawbacks of the past. Thanks to innovations in AI image processing, they can be reimagined through the forgiving lens of modernity.

Currys’ range of Samsung QD-OLED and Neo QLED TVs are designed to do just that – raise the bar and give those moments to cheer about the presentation they deserve.

If you’re ready to invest in a home theatre setup, you’re in the right place - save on selected Samsung soundbars when bought with any Samsung TV until January 24.

Shop Samsung TVs and save on selected soundbars at Currys now

Samsung S95B: Starting from £1,199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Size: 55in/65in

55in/65in Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Display technology: QD-OLED

QD-OLED Weight: 20kg

Samsung’s 55/65in QD-OLED display is a naturally bright display with deep contrast. The Samsung S95B QD-OLED is powered by Quantum Dots, combining limitless contrast with naturally bright and colourful images for a truly cinematic 4K viewing experience. It uses Samsung's most powerful 4K processor yet to upscale the resolution of whatever you're watching to make the most of the display, making it easier to pick out those finer details that are easy to miss.

Buy now

Samsung QN700B: Starting from £1,599, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Size: 55in/65in/75in

55in/65in/75in Resolution: 7680 x 4320 (8K)

7680 x 4320 (8K) Display technology: Neo QLED

Neo QLED Weight: 16.6kg

For a truly cinematic viewing experience, the QN700B offers a resolution four times higher than your standard 4K Ultra HD. The 8K display is made possible with highly precise quantum mini-LEDs for an overall brighter picture further powered by HDR10+. The QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV also supports Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive soundscape that puts viewers at the heart of the viewing experience.

Buy now

Samsung QN90B: Starting from £799, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Size: 43in/50in/55in/65in/75in/85in

43in/50in/55in/65in/75in/85in Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD 4K)

3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD 4K) Display technology: Neo QLED

Neo QLED Weight: 17.7kg

The QN90B’s anti-reflective screen gives you a wide range of viewing angles without having to worry about glare, meaning you’ll never miss a moment, day or night. The TV also comes with eight multi-directional speakers built-in*. When paired with the object tracking sound plus**, you’ll enjoy immersive 3D audio that follows the action on-screen. Combine the 4K viewing experience with Dolby Atmos, to make the most of your favourite movies or TV shows.***

Buy now

*Applicable to 55" and above QN90B.

**Object Tracking Sound Lite applicable to 43" and 50" QN90B.

***55"+ QN90B supports VRR/4K@120Hz as specified in HDMI 2.1. 43" and 50" QN90B supports VRR/4K@144Hz as specified in HDMI 2.1.

Browse the full range of QD-OLED and Neo QLED TVs at Currys

Shop all Samsung TVs and save on selected soundbars at Currys