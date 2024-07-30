Cristiano Ronaldo sparks marriage rumors after calling Georgina Rodriguez his ‘wife’

Support truly

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked rumors that he and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are married.

The 39-year-old football star made the reference to his partner during a workout video for his fitness brand, Whoop, which was shared on the company’s Instagram on July 29. During the interview in his home gym, he shared some of the things he does in his free time when he’s not training at work.

“Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do,” he said. “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home because I can push her and she can push me too.”

In the comments of the Instagram video, which has more than 529,000 likes, many fans went on to question if the athlete is referring to Rodriguez as his wife because he got married.

“Did he say my wife? Are they now secretly married?” one wrote, while another added: “@cristiano when did you get married with him calling her ‘my wife.’”

“He said ‘my wife’ olalaaa,” a third quipped.

However, the athlete’s publicist told People that they couldn’t confirm if Ronaldo had actually tied the knot. “At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano has married Georgina. I simply do not know,” the statement reads.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ronaldo for comment.

Ronaldo has previously shared his thoughts about marrying Rodriguez, who he’s been dating since 2017. During an interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, the Manchester United alum said that while he wasn’t rushing to tie the knot, he still knew that he and Rodriguez wanted to do so down the line.

“I’m not thinking about that, but I can see [it] in the future,” he explained at the time about marriage. “I think she deserves that. It’s something that’s not coming now in my plan but in the future. Yes, I want it.”

Shortly after they started dating, Rodriguez and Ronaldo announced the birth of their first child, Alana, together. When they revealed their second daughter, Bella, had been born in April 2022, they also shared that the then-newborn’s twin brother, Angel, had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they wrote on Instagram in April 2022. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Days later, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank his peers for their support and revealed that his Bella was out of the hospital. In his post, he also shared a photo of his family, which included his three other children – 13-year-old Cristiano Jr and six-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo – from previous relationships.

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” he wrote in the caption. “Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

In her Netflix series, I Am Georgina, Rodriguez reflected on how her partner helped her overcome her grief after their son’s death.

“Life is hard. Life goes on,” she said in season two of her show, which was released last year. “Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong. Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, ‘Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good.’”