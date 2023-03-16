Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgina Rodríguez has emotionally spoken out about the death of the twin son she shared with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The model discussed her family in the new trailer for season two of her Netflix series, I Am Georgina. They first announced the death of their twin son, Ángel, in April 2022, as they revealed that their twin daughter, Bella, had been born.

In the teaser, which was released on 15 March, Rodríguez reflected on the last year, explaining: “Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant.”

The clip went on to show a video of Rodríguez and Ronaldo holding their twins’ sonogram, before showcasing photos of the couple holding their then-newborn twin daughter. Rodríguez then tearfully explained how the soccer star helped her overcome her grief and encouraged her to keep moving forward.

“Life is hard. Life goes on,” she said. “Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong. Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, ‘Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good.’”

The influencer, who also shares a five-year-old daughter, Alana, with Ronaldo, expressed her gratitude for her loved ones, adding: “My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful.”

Last year, Ronaldo and Rodríguez shared the news of their son’s passing in a joint social media post. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The couple also took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and medical staff for “all their expert care and support”

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” they wrote. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Days later, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank his peers for their support and revealed that his then-newborn daughter was out of the hospital. In his post, he also shared a photo of his family, which included his three other children: 12-year-old Cristiano Jr and five-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” he wrote in the caption. “Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Months later, Ronaldo reflected on the death of his son, during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV . The Manchester United star went on to share how he spoke about his son’s death to his four other children, when he and his girlfriend first brought Bella home.

“Gio arrived home and the kids start to say, ‘Where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?’” he recalled during the November 2022 interview, via People. “After one week I say, ‘Let’s be upfront, and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.’”

He described how his children would frequently talk about Ángel in their house, adding: “The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say ‘Daddy I did this for Ángel’ and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives.”