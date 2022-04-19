Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced their newborn son has died.

The tragic news was shared in a message from the couple that appeared on the footballer’s social media accounts on Monday evening.

It read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness... Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

