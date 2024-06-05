Dakota Fanning reveals she has massive shoe collection thanks to Tom Cruise

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dakota Fanning has revealed the present Tom Cruise gives her every year on her birthday.

The former child star recently celebrated turning 30, and appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to commemorate the occasion. During the June 5 episode, Fanning explained that she first met the Hollywood star on-set back in 2005.

“I turned 11 on War of the Worlds when we worked together and he gave me my first cellphone for that birthday,” Fanning told host Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday, noting that it was none other than a Motorola Razr.

Since then, the Mission Impossible actor has sent his former co-star a birthday gift every year. However, Fanning has graduated from a cell phone to something far more luxurious.

“He always sends me the same thing every year,” the Uptown Girls star explained. “I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the War of the Worlds press tour, so I was very excited about them.”

Fanning said: “From that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson called the gift choice “so nice” but “so random.”

“You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise,” the singer jokingly added.

The Top Gun: Maverick star has quite a reputation for sending some lavish gifts. Every Christmas season, Cruise famously sends his friends and former co-stars a $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake made by Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. Jimmy Fallon, Angela Bassett, John Hamm, and Kirsten Dunst are just some of the famous stars who’ve been lucky enough to receive the famous cake.

Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning attend a photo call to promote ‘War of the Worlds’ on June 13, 2005 in Tokyo, Japan ( Getty Images )

Fanning marked her 30th birthday in February this year. In honour of the milestone, the Coraline star shared a photo of herself wearing a red satin bustier dress from Dolce and Gabbana’s fall/winter 2023-2024 collection. She styled the red ensemble with matching red bows in her hair.

“Thank you to my people for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world always, but especially tonight,” Fanning captioned her birthday post on Instagram.

Most recently, the Man on Fire actor spoke candidly about how becoming a mother is her main priority these days. In an interview with Net-A-Porter last April, Fanning acknowledged that she’s extremely grateful for all the acting opportunities she’s had so far, but having children is the “most important” thing to her.

“Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don’t really know who I would be without it. But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice,” she explained. “Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor.”

Fanning even admitted that she’s always felt the desire to become a mother. “If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I’m one of those people who has always felt that pull,” she explained.

While she noted that she doesn’t have a set timeline for having children, Fanning said she’s looking forward to all the different opportunities in her life that are yet to come.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when that time in my life comes – and how much I’ll want to work. But, because I don’t have that at the moment, I’m trying to take advantage of the adventures now,” she said.