Dakota Johnson’s ‘14 hours a night’ sleep schedule has people divided

Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she can “easily” sleep 14 hours a night. However, her daily routine has received mixed opinions, as many people confess they’re lucky to get just a few moments of shut-eye.

The Madame Web star, 34, discussed her daily routine in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on 11 December. Speaking to the newspaper, Johnson admitted that sleep is her “number one” priority.

“I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actor said. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

Johnson, who’s dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, shared that she’s “not functional” during the day unless she gets a minimum of 10 hours of sleep. “I can easily go 14 hours,” she added.

Unsurprisingly, the Suspiria star’s candid confession has raised eyebrows on the internet. The responses to her luxurious sleep schedule were mixed, as some fans related to Johnson’s love of sleeping. However, others claimed that her long night’s rest speaks to her privilege as a Hollywood actor.

“She is so real for this,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to Johnson’s nightly routine.

“Finally someone who gets it,” another user joked.

“Dakota Johnson is so real for this,” a third fan commented.

Meanwhile, one person confessed they would also sleep for 14 hours a night, if it weren’t for working long shifts back to back. “I would sleep all day too if I had money like hers, a cook, maid, and gardener,” they wrote. “Must be nice to get six hours of sleep. I work three jobs just to get a good paycheck. I’m exhausted. I’m happy she gets to rest 15 hours a day.”

“Seems lazy,” another person commented, while someone else said: “Shut up! I would too if I had that kind of money!!”

Nevertheless, a majority of users simply envied Johnson’s blissful sleep schedule. “I wish I could say the same because damn I’m tired,” one person wrote, as a second user chimed in: “Need to be her so bad.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s recommended that adults receive a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night. However, some experts suggest that sleeping more than nine hours a night could be a sign of a sleep disorder, mental health disorder or other health issues.

Elsewhere during the interview, the How to Be Single star shared how meditation has helped her struggles with anxiety. “I meditate every day, twice a day. I do transcendental meditation,” she said. “I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety.”

Johnson added that soaking in a bathtub is her go-to practice for self-care. “I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day,” she shared. “If in the middle of the day, I’m like: ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding.”

As for her workout routine, Johnson explained that she exercises five days a week by doing “a lot” of hot yoga, Pilates and body weight training.

The actor – who has been open about her struggles with depression since she was a teenager – recently revealed how her boyfriend Chris Martin helped her when she was feeling low. During the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon in November, Johnson recalled how the Coldplay musician supported her when she was feeling depressed.

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner said to me: ‘Are you really struggling?’ and I said: ‘No?’” she recalled, according to Hello. “And he said: ‘Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the musical.”

“So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Martin have been dating since 2017. He shares two children – Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 – with Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow. Johnson and Paltrow have been known to share a close friendship, as evidenced by sweet photos the Goop founder posted on Instagram of the pair holding hands.