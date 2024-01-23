Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dakota Johnson has provided some clarification about her daily routine, after she went viral for saying that she sleeps for 14 hours a night.

The 34-year-old actor spoke candidly about the nighttime routine during an appearance onThe Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on 22 January. Her comments come one month after she divided fans when she told the Wall Street Journal that she could “easily” sleep for 14 hours a night.

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host held up the viral headline from The Wall Street Journal, which read: “Dakota Johnson Likes to Sleep for 14 Hours a Night.” Johnson then specified that, despite what the headline said, she didn’t describe her sleep schedule “like that”.

After Fallon expressed that 14 hours was “a long time to sleep”, he asked Johnson if she likes to sleep that much. In response, she clarified: “No, I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star then specified that she doesn’t need to sleep 14 hours every night, adding: “I don’t like, demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job.”

When Fallon showed Johnson all the publications that wrote about her previous sleeping comments, she questioned why her remarks went viral in the first place. “Why is sleep bad?” she asked. “Like why? Leave me alone. I’m just asleep.”

After Fallon acknowledged that he also enjoys sleeping, Johnson – who’s currently dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – once again questioned why her nighttime habits were a big deal. “I’m literally doing nothing,” she said. “I’m just sleeping.”

When the TV host said that he’d “love” the opportunity to sleep for 14 hours, the Madame Web star continued to acknowledge how easy it is for her to fall asleep.

“I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that, either. I can just sleep like that. I think if I took an Ambien, I’d wake up next year,” she quipped, referring to the sedative that helps people improve their sleeping patterns.

Fallon then quipped that he was a “pretty good sleeper” and could “take a nap” during their interview, to which Johnson responded: “Great. Me too.” The pair then ended the bit by pretending to fall asleep, before waking up and bursting into laughter.

During her initial interview with The Wall Street Journal, Johnson opened up about her daily routine and admitted that sleep is the most important thing to her.

“I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life,” she said. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

She went on to share that she’s “not functional” during the day unless she gets a minimum of 10 hours of sleep. “I can easily go 14 hours,” she added. At the time, her candid confession raised eyebrows on social media, with some fans saying they related to Johnson’s love of sleeping. However, others claimed that her long night’s rest speaks to her privilege as a Hollywood actor.

“Dakota Johnson is so real for this,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another claimed: “I would sleep all day too if I had money like hers, a cook, maid, and gardener.”