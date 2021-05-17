Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.

The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.

This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.

What does he do and what is his net worth?

Gomez, who was born and raised in Southern California, works for Los Angeles-based real estate company Aaron Kirman Group as the “sole buyers agent,” according to his bio on the company’s website, which notes that for his first three years, he served as the director of operations.

“From this vast experience, Mr Gomez now holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city,” Gomez’s bio states. “Highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, he is quickly becoming an industry titan.”

According to the company website, Gomez has recently sold homes for $12.5m and $8.9m.

While his exact net worth is unknown, Life & Style magazine estimates that Gomez is worth $20m when taking into account the commissions he would make from the sales of the multi-million-dollar properties.

How did Gomez and Grande meet and when did they start dating?

It is not currently clear how exactly Gomez and Grande were introduced, however, Elle previously reported that the real estate agent has famous friends, as he previously appeared in Miley Cyrus’s Instagram Stories in July 2017.

A source has also previously told E! News that Gomez and Grande “run in the same circle”.

While he may know celebrities, Gomez seems to keep a relatively low profile, with just 4,200 Instagram followers on his private account.

The couple, who reportedly began dating in January of last year, were first spotted together in February, before deciding to quarantine together in March amid the pandemic.

At the time, a source told People that the singer was quarantining with a group of people, which included Gomez, and that they had been “hanging out for a couple of months”.

“Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” the source added.

Gomez and Grande went public with their relationship in May, when he appeared in the pop star’s music video for Stuck with U.

After confirming their relationship with a birthday post on Instagram in June, Grande continued to post rare snapshots of Gomez to her account, where she has more than 234m followers.

The 27-year-old announced she and Gomez had gotten engaged in December 2020, when she shared a series of photos to Instagram of the couple as well as of her diamond and pearl engagement ring along with the caption: “Forever n then some.”

In an Instagram album posted last month featuring the pair, Grande referred to Gomez as “my heart my person”.

“Thank u so much for being u,” she added.

However, Grande, who was previously engaged to Pete Davidson, has also expressed her desire for the relationship to be more private. In April 2020, she reposted a video from Florence Pugh, in which the actress defended her relationship with Zach Braff, and added: “Beautifully worded and deeply appreciated. Sharing special, personal life things that make you happy on the internet can be truly traumatic.

“I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let you know how perfectly you expressed this and how appreciated you are for doing so @florencepugh.”

As of now, Grande has not publicly addressed her marriage, however, a representative for the singer told People “the room [at the wedding] was so happy and full of love” and “the couple and both families couldn’t be happier”.

Prior to her engagement to Davidson, which was called off in 2018 after just a few months of dating, Grande dated longtime boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in 2018.