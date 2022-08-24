Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A book authored by Dame Deborah James before she died has debuted at No 1 in the UK charts after it was released last Thursday.

According to Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market, How To Live When You Could Be Dead sold 40,878 copies following its release.

The book, completed in the podcast host and former deputy headteacher’s final weeks, has also become the bestselling non-fiction debut of 2022 so far.

James died on 28 June this year, six years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

She was moved to at-home hospice care at the beginning of May where she launched her Bowelbabe fund to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

James was made a Dame after the fund surpassed £4m in less than a week, and the fund continued to increase to £7.4m following her death.

For every copy of the book sold in the UK, £3 will go towards the fund.

James completed the book at her parent’s home, co-writing the final chapters with her husband, Sebastien Bowen.

It explores her interest in growth mindset theory and how to have a positive mindset even when faced with life’s biggest challenges.

Sam Jackson, editorial director at Vermilion books, said: “I am so thrilled that How To Live When You Could Be Dead has become the number one bestselling nonfiction book.

“It was Deborah’s dream to write a huge bestseller in the self-help space and it’s been such a privilege to help make this a reality.

“This is by far my proudest publishing moment and I am delighted that Deborah’s inspiring and transformative perspective will help so many people.”

Additional reporting by PA