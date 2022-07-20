The private funeral of Dame Deborah James has taken place, with close friends and family paying tribute to the cancer campaigner.

More than a dozen of James’ family members walked behind the vintage Rolls-Royce hearse that her coffin arrived in. The service began at 1pm at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, with readings and music from relatives.

Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin were among those paying their respects at the service.

James died at the age of 40 last month after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.

