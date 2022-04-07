Dame Helen Mirren is a Wordle whizz, and ‘quite often’ solves it in three attempts

She might be a dame, but it transpires that Helen Mirren is just like the rest of us when it comes to her enjoyment of viral internet games.

Yes, we speak of Wordle, our 2022 obsession. The actor has revealed that she enjoys trying to crack the daily puzzle.

Speaking to Page Six, Mirren said: “I’ve just discovered it, I love it.”

The Oscar-winning actor admitted she “quite often” completes the daily word game in just three tries.

But she conceded that it takes her “a long time to get there”.

The daily word game gives users six attempts at guessing a five-letter word and is thought to be played by as many as three million people globally.

It was originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who was creating a game for his partner, and has since been acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Mirren is no stranger to exercising her brain, as she revealed last year that she takes Italian classes.

She told The Post: “I’ve been trying to learn Italian...tiny bit by tiny bit, poco poco.”

The 76-year-old is currently promoting The Duke, based on the true story of Kempton Bunton, a disabled British pensioner who stole Francisco Goya’s 1814 painting Portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961.

Mirren describes the film as “utterly charming,” saying “it is so nice to go out and talk about it because, you know, absolutely hands-down everyone is going to love it.“

“It has that quality, it’s just very human, it’s funny but has its core of tragedy in it. It had to have come from real life because you can’t invent this sort of stuff, can you?”

The actor said: “So many people are saying it’s the perfect film for this moment in time of people coming out of COVID and that wasn’t calculated but it is true. I hate the term ‘feel-good movie’ because it’s not that, but it does make you feel good.”